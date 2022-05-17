Newcomer Klaw Serves a Luxe Surf and Turf Menu With Rooftop Views

Klaw Restaurant, a new surf and turf restaurant from Misha Zelman, the founder of London-based Goodman Steakhouse, Burger and Lobster, Beast London, and Zelman Meats, is debuting inside the Miami Women’s Club space in Edgewater on June 3.

The massive restaurant has completely transformed the historic 95-year-old Women’s Club building, which spans over 14,800-square-feet across three floors. Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the space keeps true to its Spanish Renaissance roots with a large dining room decorated with deep colors and dark woods, 21’ tall ceilings and the equally expansive colonial-arched windows, private dining room, a theater kitchen where guests can pick out their own cuts of meat, and the neighborhood’s only rooftop bar overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Seafood is the star of the menu with its centerpiece being king crab sourced from Norway. The crab is housed in custom-made tanks on display inside the restaurant and are served whole and deshelled tableside before being placed on the table, almost like an edible centerpiece meant to be shared. The meats come from Nebraskan ranchers sourced by executive chef Phil Campbell, and will be displayed in dry aging fridges on the fourth floor where guests can go and choose their desired cut. Other items like blue fin tuna, diver scallops, East and West Coast oysters, and seasonal dishes will round out the menu.

The beverage program will boast more than 250 different old and new world wines along with a custom cocktail program focused on updated versions of classic drinks. Think beverages like the Mignonette Martini made with mignonette brine; The Solstice, Klaw’s whiskey sour paired with a cherry flavored spirit and blood orange; and El Dorado, a tropical rum punch made with a variety of rums, cherry, almond infused grappa, and ginger beer.

Klaw is located at 1737 N Bayshore Drive. The restaurant will open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner from 6 p.m. to midnight on the fourth floor of the building and for drinks and bites from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the sixth-floor rooftop. To make reservations or for more information visit here.