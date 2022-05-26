Load Up on Acai Bowls and Juices at this New Brickell Spot

After five years looking for a home in Miami, Florida-based Vale Food Co has finally debuted in the Magic City with its seventh location in the Sunshine state. The mini-chain is best known for its acai, poke, and protein bowls served alongside a full beverage and bakery selection.

Vale Food Co’s menu is divided into a cold “superfood” station and a hot food station along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks, bakery items, and a full beverage program including matcha, smoothies, and coffee. On the Superfood menu guests can expect dishes like avocado toast, tuna poke bowls, and dragonfruit lemonade. The hot food station consists of build-your-own protein bowls where guests can customize the bases and add on veggies, proteins, boosts. and sauces. Popular hot bowls combos include the Sweet Earth Bowl made with sweet potato noodles, roasted broccoli, teriyaki chicken, and curry honey mustard; the Out of This World Bowl with cilantro lime brown rice, roasted broccoli, ancho pulled chicken, and topped with chipotle ranch; and the Great South Bowl with chipotle mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, and braised beef.

The 3,000-square-foot Brickell restaurant boasts plenty of earth tones, tropical accents, white and gray marble countertops, colorful handprinted murals, greenery hanging from the ceiling, and “fruit-centric photo opportunities,” in addition to ample indoor and outdoor seating options.

Vale Food Co is located at 900 S Miami Avenue Suite #125 in Brickell. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information call 305-946-1421.