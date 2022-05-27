Vinya Table Debuts in Coral Gables with an Airy Space and Sommelier-Approved Wines

Wine lovers, rejoice. The wine pros at Key Biscayne’s Vinya Market have debuted their latest restaurant: Vinya Table in Coral Gables. Inspired by the greenery found throughout of Coral Gables, the 152-seat restaurant has a lived-in aesthetic with an American menu and an extensive by-the-glass wine program.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant consists of a main dining room, bar area, private dining room, and market space for guests to purchase wines and spirits to-go. The menu, created by local chef Mariano Araya, is “inspired by Latin flavors, European travels, and local Florida produce,” featuring a wide variety of dishes like Pernod mussels, Manchego and truffle risotto, 42-ounce Tomahawk, and guava flan.

As the restaurant is run by some of the best sommeliers in town, it offers a large selection rare and collectible wines such as Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Library Napa, while the by-the-glass selection promises to offer a wine for any palate or mood. There is also an ever-changing “40 Wines Under $40” shop for all to-go needs, along with a “Bar Cart Essentials” section for the at-home cocktails.

Vinya Table is located at 266 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or to make reservations call 305-203-4229.