All the Best Formula One Miami Grand Prix Viewing Parties, Dinners, and Celebrations

One of the biggest sporting events in the world is about to descend on Miami, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium on May 6-8, 2022. With it comes plenty of world-class dinners, events, festivals, concerts, and more, and here’s a round up of the best options.

Dine on Extravagant Meals

For those with money burn, this will certainly be the weekend to feast on some over-the-top dining experiences. There are still a few tickets left to the much talked about Carbone Beach pop-up, running May 6-8, that rings in at a whopping $3,000 a person. The seated meal, prepared right on the sands on Miami Beach by Mario Carbone himself, will also feature a lavish happy hour and “unbelievable surprise performances nightly.” On the mainland legendary Italian butcher Dario Cecchini of Carna will host a pop-up at the SLS Brickell with executive chef Victor Rosado on May 6, which will include a tasting menu with wine and cocktail pairings along with a live grilling demo by Cecchini for $299 a person. After the race on Sunday, May 7, Downtown Miami celeb favorite Zuma will be hosting an after party with a four-hour open bar, bites, DJ, and fire works for $305 a person.

Hit Up the Street Festivals

Racing enthusiasts should head to the free Racing Fan Fest Miami 2022 taking over Wynwood from May 5-8. Powered by US Weekly, Red Bull, and event producers SWARM, the massive event will feature a Red Bull fan zone, VR racing simulators, photo-ops with the cars, merchandise stores, nightclub pop-ups, kids zones, and much more. On Miami Beach, FTX will be taking over almost three entire blocks with a massive 165,000+-square-foot build-out on the beach into an all-immersive ‘Electric Beach’ themed three-day activation dubbed FTX Off The Grid. Free to the public by day, and ticketed performances by night, the event will host a series of immersive experiences, guest appearances, interactive games, fashion shows, “surprise” entertainment, a wide range of curated food and drinks, and even a chance to make your own NFT.

So. Many. Concerts.

Live music enthusiasts have plenty of concerts to attend throughout the weekend. E11EVEN Miami will be hosting shows by Tiesto, Rick Ross, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott, meanwhile the Freehold Miami will be hosting performances by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Gold Room, and Whethan. On Miami Beach dance the night away to the sounds of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Vintage Culture, and more at BleauLive Presents Miami Race Nights, a weekend long concert series at the famed Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel complete with an open bar courtesy of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, while down the street the SLS will host Kaskade. And local concert favorites iii Points have put together the musical line up for the FTX Off the Grid, featuring nightly concerts headlined by Jamie Jones, Disclosure, and Jamie XX.

Related The 2022 Miami Grand Prix Guide to Eating and Drinking in Miami

Check Out a Formula One Watch Party

Didn’t get a ticket to the race? There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the excitement of the day at different watching parties throughout the city. Miami Beach food hall, Time Out Market, will show the game on 17-foot screens offering food and drink specials along with Instagramable moments, while Doral-based food hall Shoma Bazaar will also be airing the race on its large screens and offer plenty of food and drink specials. For those wanting to watch the race poolside, the official Heineken Watch Party will take over the the Ambersweet Terrace inside the Confidante Miami Beach offering bites, drinks, and the race aired on a large inflatable screen, while Baia Beach will feature cabanas overlooking two 20 ft x 13ft LED screens along with complimentary caviar and champagne on hand, and Hyde Beach will have an all day watch party at its popular pool area.

Hang Out with Breaking Bad’s and Aaron Paul

Fans of Breaking Bad have plenty chances to meet and mingle with the stars of the hit show on Saturday, May 7. The Dos Hombres Mezcal founders and ambassadors will be pouring their mezcal throughout the Magic City ahead of the Formula One races. The tour begins with a bottle signing at a Gopuff location (584 NW 27th Street) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a party at Duffy’s Sports Grill in North Miami from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., an appearance at The Cocktail Shack at SLS South Beach starting at 4 p.m., and then they take their talents to Wynwood newcomer Bottled Blonde at 6:30 p.m. Here’s to hoping that the duo will be taking a helicopter to make all those appearances in time.