Coconut Grove Has a Chic and Serene New Lebanese Restaurant

The team behind popular Miami Beach restaurants Byblos and Meet Dalia has taken their talents to Coconut Grove for their latest venture, Amal Coconut Grove, offering shareable Lebanese cuisine in a bright and airy atmosphere.

The 180-seat restaurant features modern interpretations of popular shared items across a traditional Lebanese dinner table. Diners can expect dishes like dips, salads, hot meze, skewers, and new takes on traditional entrees such as monk salad, truffle rakakat, pistachio kebab, and black cod harra, all prepared by chef Wissam Baki. An ample assortment of Lebanese wines, along with domestic and international vintages, round out the menu.

Amal’s design was inspired by the shores of Lebanon, with a soft palette of pinks, terracotta, and pastel blue against white plaster and oak furnishings. And coming this summer, the restaurant will debut a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar offering panoramic views of Miami and Biscayne Bay, with a cocktail program and entertainment.

Amal is located at 3480 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For reservations call (786) 369-0846 or visit amalmiami.com