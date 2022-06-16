 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Lively New Patio Hangout Spot and Taqueria Arrives in Wynwood

Colombian import Burdo debuts in Miami

by Olee Fowler
outdoor patio with large bar area.
Outside at Burdo Miami.
Burdo Miami

A new multi-purpose restaurant, bar, and lounge has set up shop in Wynwood. Called Burdo, it offers an indoor restaurant with an American menu, a large outdoor bar and lounge, and a separate on-site taqueria, all rolled into one lively venue.

large dining room with plenty of tables.
Inside Burdo Miami.
Burdo Miami

Burdo’s Wynwood outpost is Miami’s iteration of the original concept founded in Medellin, Colombia in 2014 by SinMente Group. Inside the space, guests can dine on dishes like burgers, truffle pizza, beer battered tempura chicken wings, grilled octopus, New York strip, and truffle grilled cauliflower. The indoor bar features a large variety of mezcal-based cocktails, alongside a variety of beers and wine. Outside on the patio guests will find Criminal Taqueria at Burdo. This kitchen operates independently and serves an array of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, esquites, and elote bowls, that can be paired with margaritas and Micheladas.

taco truck with yellow tables.
Criminal Taqueria at Burdo.
Burdo Miami

The indoor/outdoor space features minimalist earth tones in the indoor dining room, while outside on the patio there’s plenty of greenery, neon light signs saying cheeky slogans, and lively bar as a focal point. At night, the space pivots into more of a party atmosphere with plenty of entertainment and bottle service offered. Plus, Criminal Taqueria stays open late into the evening.

Burdo is located at 2509 North Miami Avenue in Wynwood. Burdo is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. with happy hour service Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Criminal Taqueria is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 3 a.m.

