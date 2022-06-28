 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oprah-Backed True Food Kitchen Arrives in Kendall

With an “anti-inflammatory” menu by Dr. Andrew Weil 

by Olee Fowler
large dining room with tables.
True Food Kitchen’s new Miami location.
True Food Kitchen

Rapidly expanding True Food Kitchen, the “health focused” restaurant chain co-founded by Oprah Winfrey’s resident medical expert Dr. Andrew Weil (Winfery is also an investor), has opened its first-ever Miami location inside the Falls shopping center. This marks the brand’s sixth restaurant in the state of Florida and 42 location nationwide.

The restaurant’s menu is based on Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid, which claims to counteract inflammation in the body. The dishes rotate with the season but guests can expect a little bit of everything on the rather expansive menu. Highlights on the lunch and dinner menu include the Tuscan kale salad, ancient gain bowl, spaghetti squash casserole, edamame dumplings, and spinach and mushroom pizza. While weekend brunch guests can expect items like strawberry lemon pancakes, avocado toast, and garden scramble. Most diets and lifestyles such as keto, vegan, and gluten-free can also be accommodated at the restaurant.

The 11,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant features a 385-seat dining room, anchored by an open kitchen, as well as a private dining room, separate to-go entrance, full-service bar, and a massive wall mural by local artist Cinthia “Cynno” Santos of Chalk and Brush. Eco-friendly materials are used throughout the restaurant with dining chairs made of recycled soda bottles and indoor and outdoor garden basins filled with herbs.

True Food Kitchen is now open at 8888 SW 136th Street from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information call 954-585-9933.

