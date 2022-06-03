 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bad Bunny and David Grutman are Opening a Japanese Steakhouse in Brickell

Called Gekkō, it’ll feature elaborately presented steaks, sushi, and plenty of celeb sightings

by Olee Fowler
two men standing on a green background.
Bad Bunny and David Grutman.
Groot Hospitality

Superstar Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is teaming up with Miami’s favorite mega-club mogul turned restauranteur David Grutman and his hospitality group, Groot Hospitality, to debut a new Japanese steakhouse called Gekko (stylized as Gekkō) in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood this July.

Gekko, meaning moonlight, will take over the Katsuya space at SLS Lux Brickell Tower. Its menu will be focused around prime cuts and different preparations of Wagyu beef with “hints” of Korean barbecue flavors. Guests can also expect plenty of elaborate table-side presentations of food, like flame-seared steak courses, alongside other Japanese favorites including a full sushi program and a six-seat omakase bar.

drawing of a dark restaurant with red chairs.
Rendering of the forthcoming Gekko.
Groot Hospitality

The Rockwell Group is creating Gekko’s design, creating an aesthetic that will feature “luxurious-yet-contemporary” graphic wall coverings, jewel tones, light and natural wood accents, with seating for 185 guests. The location occupies the northwestern ground floor portion of the SLS Lux Brickell tower on the particularly colorful and Instagrammable South Miami Avenue corridor.

Gekko will join Grutman and Groot Hospitality’s ever growing portfolio of restaurants in Miami, which currently includes Papi Steak, Komodo, and Key Club, alongside Swan and Strawberry Moon, his two restaurants with another superstar musician, Pharrell Williams.

Gekko is slated to debut in July 2022 at 8 SE 8th Street. For more information visit here.

