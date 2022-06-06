 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Newcomer Delirio Offers Poolside Tiki Cocktails From the Swizzle Rum Bar Team

Serving up topical vibes all day, every day

by Olee Fowler
bar with adjacent pool in view.
Inside Delirio.
Delirio

One of Miami Beach’s top cocktail spots, Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery, has expanded its footprint with Delirio Tiki Pool Bar by Swizzle. Located inside the same hotel that houses Swizzle, it offers a variety of tiki-inspired cocktails with Central and South American flavor influences set against a laidback tropical poolside patio.

The cocktail menu features a variety of libations by owner Danilo Bozovic and the Swizzle team including the dulce de leche Old Fashioned, hibiscus mezcal Paloma, watermelon mint daiquiri, and a clarified Pisco mascarpone punch, alongside a selection of white wine, red wine, champagne, and prosecco by the glass and bottle.

Imbibers can soak up those drinks with dishes like coconut shrimp, ceviche, wings, burrata salad, cheese quesadilla, Impossible burger, grilled skirt steak, and more. It also offers a daily happy from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a special $9 menu.

Delirio Tiki Pool Bar is located at Viajero Hostels at 1120 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach and is open daily from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

