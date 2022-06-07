Soulfood Favorite Rosie’s Debuts Its Brand New Larger Outdoor Location

What started as a pop-up in 2020 is making its transition into its first brick and mortar location in Little River. Rosie’s: The Backyard has reopened in a new backyard location that will serve as a temporary home for the restaurant while the owners renovate a historic house in Little River that they will eventually operate.

Now open with an all-day brunch menu, Rosie’s: The Backyard offers a menu full of Southern American dishes with subtle Italian flavors and classic techniques. Helmed by chef Akino West, who owns and operates the space with wife Jamila, the menu offers dishes like smoked salmon Benedict, wild mushroom polenta, pastrami hash, cacio e pepe omelette, deviled eggs, and burrata with mango and grilled sourdough, alongside cocktails and a natural wine list.

For now, the space includes outdoor seating for 70 guests to dine under the shade of a massive Banyan tree among string lights in the courtyard. This is the third location for the Miami-favorite, which was born during the pandemic at the Copper Door B&B when the couple debuted their brunch-only only takeaway restaurant that continuously drew long lines. The restaurant then temporarily moved to a location in Allapattah inside 7th Cafe, before settling on its new permanent location in Little River.

Rosie’s: The Backyard is open at 7127 NW 2nd Avenue from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. To make a reservation visit here.