New Tasting Menu Spot to Shake Up the Coral Gables Food Scene

The phrase “tasting menu” and “well-priced” don’t typically go together but newcomer Lion & The Rambler is looking to change that. The brainchild of chef and owner Michael Bolen, Lion & The Rambler was designed to offer a high-end tasting menu experience without the high price tag or stuffy environment usually associated with them.

Taking over the former Eating House space on Ponce De Leon Boulevard, the restaurant will focus on a (somewhat) accessibly-priced $120, nine-course tasting menu, with each dish showcasing a nod to the food of Bolen’s childhood. The American leaning menu will offer familiar dishes with hard-to-find products like trout roe with creme fraiche and nori; tuna made with blood orange and furikake; and New York Strip with charred onion and watercress. On the sweeter side, the Twinkie with sesame amazake and peach with almond and kumquat finish the dinner. For those feeling extra indulgent, they can add a Regiis Ova caviar supplement for additional $30. To drink, guests can sip on a la carte selection of low-proof spirits including beer, sake, wine, and house-made kombucha. Or diners can upgrade their tasting menu with a pairing for $55.

The 42-seat restaurant has gotten a complete revamp and now features plenty of dark tones, hand-painted lion frescos by Canadian muralist, Derkz, a wall lined with banquettes and walnut tabletops, and custom flatware from independent ceramists.

Lion & The Rambler will open to the public starting June 15 at 804 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables. Reservations are available can be made here or by calling 305-603-7612 .