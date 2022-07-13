 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thomas Keller’s Bouchon to Debut in Coral Gables in 2023

The award-winning chef is bringing his French bistro to Miami at the beginning of 2023

by Olee Fowler
steak and French fries on a plate.
Steak frites at Bouchon Bistro.
Deborah Jones

Chef Thomas Keller is doubling down on Miami. Today his team announced that he plans to open Bouchon Bistro, his award-winning French bistro, in Coral Gables in early 2023. It’ll be his second restaurant in Miami, joining his high-end American outpost the Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside.

The legendary chef is behind three-star Michelin restaurants around the U.S. including the French Laundry and Per Se, and the newly starred the Surf Club Restaurant, and will be tapping chef de cuisine Thomas Castellon, an alum of Keller’s the Surf Club Restaurant and TAK Room, to lead the kitchen at Buchon’s Miami location.

The menu in Miami will be similar to the menus found in the Yountville and Las Vegas locations of Bouchon, serving seasonally changing French dishes alongside classic offerings like steak frites, roast chicken, mussels, and escargot.

Bouchon Coral Gables will be able to seat around 160, including 30 outdoor seats and a separate private dining space. The space will be designed by longtime Bouchon collaborator Adam D. Tihany of Tihany Design in New York City who has designed both Bouchon locations. The restaurant will debut inside the La Palma building at 2101 Galiano Street in Coral Gables a historic Mediterranean-style space that dates back to 1924, which was originally designed by architect H. George Fink and is also designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

No opening date has been released yet outside of “early 2023.” Stay tuned for more details.

