Soak Up Waterfront Views and Plenty of Nostalgia at this New Coconut Grove Spot

After years of waiting, the much-anticipated Bayshore Club restaurant is opening on Monday, July 25 in the coveted waterfront space that was the former longtime home of Scotty’s Landing. The new restaurant is a partnership between Grove Bay Hospitality — the team behind places like Stubborn Seed and Glass & Vine — and chef Jeff McInnis, who leads the kitchen at Root & Bone Miami and Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar.

Located near Dinner Key where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American had its first seaplane terminal, Bayshore Club is one of the few spots in Coconut Grove where guests can overlook Biscayne Bay during their meal. The tropical 300-seat indoor and outdoor waterfront restaurant is a nostalgic nod to midcentury travel and the area’s Pan Am roots. Guests are welcomed into the restaurant with a retro “Greetings from Miami” postcard mural, before making their way to the 360-degree bar. Just north of the restaurant, Bayshore Club features an area called “the lawn,” with private cabanas, lounge seating, games like ping pong and corn hole, and even fire pits. And yes, in true Miami fashion, you can even arrive for your meal via boat.

The menu at Bayshore Club serves offers up a range of seafood-leaning dishes like crab causa, tuna tartare, grilled fish tacos, blackened mahi, and a large assortment of raw bar options like the Cocktail Cooler, featuring two dozen blue crab cocktail claws, two dozen red royal shrimp, and the Bayshore Club’s “secret sauce” on a bed of ice inside a boat cooler. For brunch, expect both salty and sweet dishes with the lobster and goat cheese omelet, breakfast sandwich, low country shrimp and grits, and a Medianoche French toast. A full bar is also available.

Bayshore Club is located at 3391 Pan American Drive and is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and reservations visit here.