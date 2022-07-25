 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Neya Brings Modern Israeli Cuisine to Surfside

In a chic and sleek space.

by Olee Fowler
Plates on a table topped with food.
Food spread from Neya.
Neya

Nestled in the heart of Surfside, newcomer Neya is serving up modern Israeli dishes influenced by Spain, North Africa, and the Levant.

Open daily for dinner, Neya’s non-kosher menu kicks off with starters like crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in turmeric tahini, shashuka, hummus, matbucha (Moroccan tomato salad) with halloumi, and tuna carpaccio with sesame pistachio. Larger dishes prepared on the josper grill include roasted lamb cutlets, grilled tiger prawns spiced with harissa, seafood paella with bottarga and fennel, and grilled branzino with an artichoke puree.

bar area with a lot of people sitting.
The bar at Neya.
Neya

The beverage menu features drinks like the Neya martini with vodka, pineapple infused honey, basil, and lemon, or the Netanya, made with a mix of gin, elderflower, lemon, and cucumber. Plus, on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ladies drink for free.

Neya’s 2,700-square-foot sleek dining room is accented with wood furniture, black matte fixtures, and large wraparound windows, and is anchored by the restaurant’s bar, which faces right into the space’s open kitchen.

Neya is located at 9491 Harding Avenue in Surfside. It is open Sunday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit here or call 305-402-0768.

