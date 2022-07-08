 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A New Secret, European-Style Wine and Tapas Bar Opens in Downtown Miami

Sip on natural wines at this Athens-inspired bar that can only be accessed through a hidden alleyway

by Olee Fowler
dark bar with stools.
Inside Saloni Bar by Meraki.
Stillwater & Co.

The team behind popular Aegean Downtown Miami restaurant, Meraki Greek Bistro, have debuted their latest outpost: Saloni Bar by Meraki, a European-style bar that can only be accessed through a hidden door in the bathroom alley of Meraki.

Meant to be a complement to its sister restaurant, Saloni leans into big city, industrial decor with dark, industrial design, and moody lighting. The menu’s focus is on natural wines from small, family run wineries in Greece and Italy, and is highlighted by a selection of more than 15 white, orange, red, and sparkling wines. The beer selection features local favorites like El Jefe by J.Wakefield Brewing Company and Nativo Key by La Tropical, while a variety of mocktails round out the menu. Next month, it will introduce a Greece-inspired cocktail menu by local cocktail consultant Vanessa Serrano.

The shareable dishes by executive chef and owner Giannis Kotsos were inspired by his time in Athens. Diners can expect dishes such as calamari, chicken or pork mini skewers, octopus carpaccio, hummus, and crispy zucchini sticks. Heartier dishes like the Greek burger, pita sandwich, fish and chips, and salmon kabobs can also be found.

Aiming to become a social hub, Saloni Bar features several TVs with plans for national and international sporting event parties and aggressive daily happy hour specials to match. Happy hour runs daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes $1 draft beer ‘shots’, $12 draft beer pitchers, $5 Moscow ‘beer’ mules, and wine lovers can purchase a bottle of natural wine for the price of a glass. Plus, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ladies drink free from a selection of beverages. While still in a work in progress, the upstairs lounge features a pool table and bar games, like foosball.

Saloni Bar by Meraki is now open at 140 SE 1st Avenue in Downtown Miami from Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information call 786-536-2400.

Saloni by Meraki

140 SE 1st Avenue, Miami, Florida

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

Oprah-Backed True Food Kitchen Arrives in Kendall

By Olee Fowler

Two Wildly Popular Omakase Restaurants Are Debuting in Miami This Summer

By Olee Fowler

A Lively New Patio Hangout Spot and Taqueria Arrives in Wynwood 

By Olee Fowler

Here Are All the New Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Miami for 2022

By Olee Fowler

New Tasting Menu Spot to Shake Up the Coral Gables Food Scene 

By Olee Fowler

Soulfood Favorite Rosie’s Debuts Its Brand New Larger Outdoor Location

By Olee Fowler

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Miami newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world