A New Secret, European-Style Wine and Tapas Bar Opens in Downtown Miami

The team behind popular Aegean Downtown Miami restaurant, Meraki Greek Bistro, have debuted their latest outpost: Saloni Bar by Meraki, a European-style bar that can only be accessed through a hidden door in the bathroom alley of Meraki.

Meant to be a complement to its sister restaurant, Saloni leans into big city, industrial decor with dark, industrial design, and moody lighting. The menu’s focus is on natural wines from small, family run wineries in Greece and Italy, and is highlighted by a selection of more than 15 white, orange, red, and sparkling wines. The beer selection features local favorites like El Jefe by J.Wakefield Brewing Company and Nativo Key by La Tropical, while a variety of mocktails round out the menu. Next month, it will introduce a Greece-inspired cocktail menu by local cocktail consultant Vanessa Serrano.

The shareable dishes by executive chef and owner Giannis Kotsos were inspired by his time in Athens. Diners can expect dishes such as calamari, chicken or pork mini skewers, octopus carpaccio, hummus, and crispy zucchini sticks. Heartier dishes like the Greek burger, pita sandwich, fish and chips, and salmon kabobs can also be found.

Aiming to become a social hub, Saloni Bar features several TVs with plans for national and international sporting event parties and aggressive daily happy hour specials to match. Happy hour runs daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes $1 draft beer ‘shots’, $12 draft beer pitchers, $5 Moscow ‘beer’ mules, and wine lovers can purchase a bottle of natural wine for the price of a glass. Plus, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ladies drink free from a selection of beverages. While still in a work in progress, the upstairs lounge features a pool table and bar games, like foosball.

Saloni Bar by Meraki is now open at 140 SE 1st Avenue in Downtown Miami from Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information call 786-536-2400.