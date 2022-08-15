Bad Bunny and David Grutman’s Sleek New Japanese Steakhouse Opens in Brickell

Just weeks after it was announced, Gekko (stylized as Gekkō), the new restaurant from superstar Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and mega-club mogul turned restauranteur David Grutman and his hospitality group, Groot Hospitality, has made its splashy, celeb-filled debut in Brickell.
The Japanese steakhouse blends flavors from both cuisines. The menu begins with shared plates like Japanese milk bread, “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto oysters, lobster dumplings, and a wedge salad with yuzu buttermilk ranch dressing. Raw plates, sushi, and sashimi offerings include Hokkaido scallops and a new Groot Hospitality invention: 24k Otoro. As for the steaks, expect cuts like a Tomahawk cut, olive-fed filet mignon from Japan, wagyu skirt steak, and bone-in ribeye. Rounding out the menu are dishes like creamy and spicy lobster, Daring plant-based chicken, and more.
The restaurant can house 185 diners across the indoor-outdoor space. Like most Groot Hospitality venues this space was designed by Rockwell Group and features vibe-y jewel-toned decor, custom gold and red dip-dyed rope installation, graphic wall coverings, and velvet drapery and backlit cutouts and bars to enhance the nighttime atmosphere.
Gekko is now open at 8 SE 8th Street in Brickell. It is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. For more information or to make a reservation visit here.