 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Welcome to the Ask Eater Miami Dining Advice Column

Eater fields inquiries on where to find a particular dish, cuisine, and much more

by Olee Fowler
building with beach in background.

We’ll soon be kicking off Ask Eater, a dining advice column from Eater Miami where the editor and contributors answer questions from readers.

Eater will field inquiries about an in-demand dish, cuisine, or wine and cocktails served at Miami restaurants; which places have the best breezy rooftops during Miami most humidity-filled summer days; where to find good frozen drinks with a view; which one of the insane amount of new Mediterranean spots you should try; and so much more. No question is too weird or obscure to be considered. All answers will be highly opinionated.

Want to know if booking a table for a $200+ steak is worth it? Or where to eat to up the romance factor? Want to know which dive bars are still open after the pandemic? Or where to dress to the nines and show off all those pandemic shopping ‘fits? We’ve got you covered.

Send questions to the tipline, and Eater will feature the answer to one or more questions each month, providing guidance to the questions that plague Miami diners. People who write in with questions remain anonymous, so go wild.

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

This Florida-Inspired Patio Pop-Up is Little River’s New Hangout Spot

By Olee Fowler

Dine on Mediterranean Tapas at This Downtown Miami Newcomer

By Olee Fowler

Florida Governor Threatens Miami Restaurant’s Liquor License Over Family-Friendly Drag Performances

By Brenna Houck and Olee Fowler

Neya Brings Modern Israeli Cuisine to Surfside

By Olee Fowler

A Breezy Italian Patio Hangout Courtesy of Jose Mendin Arrives in Mimo 

By Olee Fowler

Thomas Keller’s Bouchon to Debut in Coral Gables in 2023

By Olee Fowler

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Miami newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world