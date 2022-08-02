Dine on Mediterranean Tapas at This Downtown Miami Newcomer

Tapas-style dining was made for Mediterranean cuisine, and such is the idea at Downtown Miami restaurant Mazeh. Located at the YOTEL Miami hotel, it offers small and shareable dishes meant to be paced out through the night at the diners’ choosing.

Mazeh is the brainchild of NYC-based hospitality group, GPG Hospitality. On the menu diners can expect dishes like Falafel Cigars wrapped in brick pastry and served with tahini; grilled skewers, and Mazeh’s specialty Tiffin Box, which holds an assortment of seasonal Middle Eastern dips and spreads served with pita.

In the morning, Mazeh offers a selection of breakfast boards such as the Greek Breakfast which includes eggs, Greek salad, tzatziki, feta, and Kalamata olives; a traditional English Breakfast made with eggs, baked beans, turkey bacon and sausage, tomato, and hash browns; a Continental Breakfast with a selection of bread and viennoiserie; and the Middle Eastern Breakfast with eggs, Israeli salad, labneh, avocado, and tahini.

The drinks at Mazeh include the You Oughta Know, a mix of vodka, Lillet Rouge, grapefruit, dill, and honey; Doo Wop, made with silver rum, kaffir lime, passion fruit, lemongrass and lavender; and the Hypnotize, a vodka drink mixed with bergamot, smoked pineapple, and grapefruit.

Along with the opening of Mazeh, the team is excited is also set to debut Float, an outdoor lounge that will be poolside on Yotel Miami’s 12th floor deck later this year.

Mazeh is located at 227 NE 2nd Street in Downtown Miami. Mazeh is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and reservations call 786-785-5732 or visit here.