This Florida-Inspired Patio Pop-Up is Little River’s New Hangout Spot

Low Key, by the team from Over Under, offers frozen cocktails, local seafood, and easygoing vibes

by Olee Fowler
food on a a wooden table.
Food spread from Low Key.
Low Key

The team behind Downtown Miami’s popular Over Under — named one of Eater’s 11 best new restaurants of 2021 — have debuted their latest project: Low Key, a laid-back bar and restaurant in Little River serving plenty of local seafood dishes and frozen cocktails.

Helmed by Brian Griffiths and chef James McNeal, many of the dishes featured on the menu at Low Key are new versions of classic seafood favorites like smoked fish dip, fish and chips, Mexican shrimp cocktail, catch of the day sandwiches, and local oysters. For those not wanting seafood, options like a mushroom and steak sandwich, barbecue Japanese sweet potato, and even a new take on their popular Over Under burger can be found on the menu, and on Sundays it hosts Isabel’s, a vegan pop-up. Following suit, frozen cocktails dominate the drink menu, alongside natural wine, well-priced beer buckets, and shots to pair with those beers if you so desire.

green and yellow tables under trees.
The patio area at Low Key.
Low Key

Low Key shares space with the recently reopened brunch favorite, Rosie’s. While Rosie’s operates during the day, Low Key takes over the space at night. The colorful patio remains the same, with string lights hanging from the trees and with live music from local musicians offered every weekend.

Low Key is open 7127 NW 2nd Avenue Thursdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information visit here.

Foursquare

Low Key

7127 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33150

