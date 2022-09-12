The Kush Team Debuts its Latest Restaurant Inside the Clevelander South Beach

Keeping his ever-growing expansion of the Kush restaurant brand, restaurateur Matthew “Kush’’ Kuscher has partnered up with Jesta Hotels & Resorts to take over the food and beverage program at the tourist-loved Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar. This opening marks the eighth restaurant for the local restaurant group, including outposts like LoKal, Kush, Spillover, and Vicky’s House.

The property star is the now-open Kush at the Clevelander — a sports bar-style restaurant taking over the former Games on Sports bar space behind the hotel’s infamous pool. In true Kush sports bar fashion, the restaurant features plenty of televisions for game day watching, a variety of eccentric, Miami-inspired sports memorabilia, and plenty of pop culture references found throughout the space.

Diners can expect amp-d up bar food like fried portobello bites, bang bang shrimp, Cuban sandwiches, and Kush’s famous frita burger. An all-day brunch is featured daily to cure whatever transgressions happened the evening prior with decadent options like chicken waffles, pecan French toast, and the aptly named “Hangover Eggs” made of two fried eggs served over bacon, potatoes, jalapeños, and topped with cheddar, avocado, sour cream, and sriracha.

Kush at the Clevelander is now open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 1020 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.