Austin Favorite Sushi | Bar Debuts in Miami Beach

One of Austin’s most beloved omakase restaurants, Sushi | Bar, which boasted a 20,000-person long waiting list during its pop-up run, is making its way to South Florida with the opening of its latest location this weekend on the ground floor of the Esme Miami Beach Hotel.

Executive chef Ambrely Ouimette, one of the country’s only female omakase chefs, leads the kitchen at Sushi | Bar. The restaurant has three seatings nightly (5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.) when 12 guests can dine on a 17-course meal that let’s the “chef decide.” The omakase meal at Sushi | Bar serves contemporary nigiri enhanced with ferments, salts, koshos, and unique condiments. While the menu will shift almost daily, Sushi | Bar Miami will feature plenty of the dishes that made the restaurant so popular in Austin, including the aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice and the hokkaido scallop with white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and spherified truffle caviar.

“If traditional sushi is considered an art form, I want Sushi | Bar to be looked at as the Banksy of the industry – illustrious, impactful, and cutting edge,” said Ouimette.

The meal at Sushi | Bar Miami is $175 per person plus tax and service, with a selection of drink pairings, including sake, cocktails, wine, and beer, also available a la carte.

Sushi | Bar Miami will be located at 1435 Drexel Avenue on Miami Beach and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with three seatings nightly. For more information visit here.