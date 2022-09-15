 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Favorite Sushi | Bar Debuts in Miami Beach

Led by one of the country’s only female Omakase chefs

by Olee Fowler
All photography by Josh Vilatoro
dark room with sushi table.
Inside Sushi | Bar Miami Beach

One of Austin’s most beloved omakase restaurants, Sushi | Bar, which boasted a 20,000-person long waiting list during its pop-up run, is making its way to South Florida with the opening of its latest location this weekend on the ground floor of the Esme Miami Beach Hotel.

Executive chef Ambrely Ouimette, one of the country’s only female omakase chefs, leads the kitchen at Sushi | Bar. The restaurant has three seatings nightly (5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.) when 12 guests can dine on a 17-course meal that let’s the “chef decide.” The omakase meal at Sushi | Bar serves contemporary nigiri enhanced with ferments, salts, koshos, and unique condiments. While the menu will shift almost daily, Sushi | Bar Miami will feature plenty of the dishes that made the restaurant so popular in Austin, including the aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice and the hokkaido scallop with white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and spherified truffle caviar.

“If traditional sushi is considered an art form, I want Sushi | Bar to be looked at as the Banksy of the industry – illustrious, impactful, and cutting edge,” said Ouimette.

The meal at Sushi | Bar Miami is $175 per person plus tax and service, with a selection of drink pairings, including sake, cocktails, wine, and beer, also available a la carte.

Sushi | Bar Miami will be located at 1435 Drexel Avenue on Miami Beach and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with three seatings nightly. For more information visit here.

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

The Kush Team Debuts its Latest Restaurant Inside the Clevelander South Beach 

By Olee Fowler

Ask Eater: Is Miami Spice Still Worth It?

By Olee Fowler

Welcome to the Ask Eater Miami Dining Advice Column

By Olee Fowler

This Florida-Inspired Patio Pop-Up is Little River’s New Hangout Spot

By Olee Fowler

Dine on Mediterranean Tapas at This Downtown Miami Newcomer

By Olee Fowler

Florida Governor Threatens Miami Restaurant’s Liquor License Over Family-Friendly Drag Performances

By Brenna Houck and Olee Fowler

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Miami newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world