Two New Restaurants Debut Inside a Historic Coconut Grove Hotel

The team behind Lost Boy Co., Tropezon, and Fox’s Lounge are extending their footprint on Miami’s culinary scene with the opening of their two latest outposts: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip Rooftop, both housed inside the newly opened Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (formerly the Mayfair Hotel & Spa).

“Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is a special part of the neighborhood’s history, and we are thrilled to be able to help write the next chapter of its story,” said Chris Hudnall, who’s the co-founder of Lost Boy & Co. hospitality group alongside Randy Alonso.

The hotel’s namesake Mayfair Grill restaurant and atrium bar can be found on the first floor, serving up wood-fired cuisine with flavors inspired by the American Southwest by chef Sean Bernal. The menu is expansive with dishes like fire-roasted squash, aguachile, wood-oven cheese, braised lamb Shank, and Navajo breads. The restaurant’s adjacent Fountain Bar is located in one of the original elevator shafts of the historic hotel, with a focus on wines and spirits from Guadalajara and Oaxaca, such as mezcal, tequila, sotol, and raicilla.

The second new dining outlet is Sipsip, named for the Bahamian word for “gossip” or “sharing news.” The Calypso pool rum bar pays homage to the Caribbean, featuring beach favorites such as daiquiris, punches, and pina coladas. Sipsip’s food menu is a re-imagination of the fried fish joints popular throughout South Florida, serving items such as conch ceviche, fried oyster sliders, smoked fish dip, and lobster rolls. The poolside ambiance is self-described as, “a feeling straight out of an iconic Slim Aarons photograph.”

Mayfair Grill and Sipsip are now open daily inside the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden at 3000 Florida Avenue in Coconut Grove. For more information call 305-441-0000.