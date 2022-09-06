Share All sharing options for: 13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.

Eating House

Where: 128 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables

When: Fall 2022

After shuttering its home of almost a decade last summer, Eating House will debut a second iteration of the restaurant on the pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue, just steps away from its sister restaurant Luca Osteria. This larger, more “grown up” version of Eating House will showcase many of its beloved dishes from its first outpost plus a full liquor bar, ample seating, and industrial digs.

Arlo Wynwood

Where: 2217 NW Miami Court, Wynwood

When: Fall 2022

One of Miami’s favorite chefs, Brad Kilgore, is heading back to his Wynwood roots to helm the culinary program at the soon-to-open Arlo Wynwood hotel. Teaming up with cocktail pros Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi of Bar Lab, the trio will oversee the hotel’s onsite restaurant, cocktail-centric third-floor lounge, as well as its rooftop deck.

Sushi | Bar

Where: 1435 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach

When: October 2022

This popular omakase-style, speakeasy restaurant, which originated in California in 2018 and expanded to Austin, Texas in 2020, is heading to Miami with a location on the ground level of the Esme hotel. Led by executive chef Ambrely Ouimette it’ll offer a 17-course full omakase offering “unexpected riffs on long standing sushi classics.”

Italica Midtown

Where: 3201 NE 1st Avenue, Midtown

When: September 2022

From the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar in Midtown Miami and Italica Pizza in Aventura comes Italica Midtown, a Italian-inspired pizzeria with live entertainment and a spritz bar where guests can personalize their own drink with a variety of garnishes, mixers, and more.

Midorie

Where: 3444 Main Highway, Coconut Grove

When: October 2022

In October, Wabi Sabi’s sister restaurant Midorie will make its debut in Coconut Grove with a selection of sushi and upscale counter-service seafood and vegetables-based donburi (Japanese bowls). In addition to choosing from the a la carte menu, diners can opt for nigiri, chirashi, or sashimi omakase, with wine, sake, champagne, or beer. Decked in light wood and work by local artists, the space will offer 20 seats to guarantee intimacy and “kikubari,” the Japanese art of caring for others.

Casa Bufala

Where: 1874 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

When: November 2022

Located in the heart of Sunset Harbor in Miami Beach, Casa Bufala will offer a Italian fare from the team behind longstanding South of Fifth restaurant Fratelli La Bufala. The casual spot will feature colorful artwork and furniture along with pizzas, pasta, and more.

Aba

Where: 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour

When: October 2022

Part of Chicago-based restaurant group, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, comes Aba, the new Mediterranean restaurant on the ground floor of Bal Harbour Shops. With a menu by Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson, Aba will showcase dishes with flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece with Jacobson’s California background, in a 240 seat restaurant with an indoor dining room and bar, covered patio, mezzanine bar, and terrace.

Beauty and the Butcher

Where: 6915 Red Road, Coral Gables

When: November 2022

Taking over Grove Bay’s former Public Square restaurant, Top Chef champ Jeremy Ford will bring a new take to the space offering seasonal small plates with a focus on different meats and proteins. The restaurant’s name is a nod to Ford’s eldest daughter Madelynn, the ‘beauty,’ and himself, the ‘butcher.’

Rum Room

Where: 2100 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

When: November 2022

Located in Collins Canal Park and the Miami Beach Convention Center Campus, newcomer the Rum Room will take over the oldest public structure in Miami Beach, Carl Fisher Clubhouse. The space will remain true to its historic roots and architecture, but offer contemporary food and drink options from a rotating roster of local chefs.

Mayfair Grill + Sipsip

Where: 3000 Florida Avenue, Coconut Grove

When: September 2022

The team behind Lost Boy, Tropezon, and Fox’s Lounge are heading up the food and beverage outposts at the forthcoming Mayfair House Hotel & Garden (formerly the originally the Mayfair Hotel & Spa) with two new outposts: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip Rooftop. The hotel’s namesake Mayfair Grill restaurant and atrium bar will serve wood-fired cuisine with flavors inspired by the American Southwest, while Sipsip (named for the Bahamian word for “gossip”) will be a rooftop pool bar with island-inspired cocktails, an extensive rum program, a Caribbean menu, and live music.

Puttshack

Where: 701 South Miami Avenue, Brickell

When: September 2022

Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack is coming to Brickell City Centre this Fall. The new space will occupy 29,000 square feet spanning two levels with three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses complemented by an extensive food and beverage offering.

Ogawa

Where: 7223 NW 2nd Avenue, Little River

When: November 2022

Alvaro Perez Miranda, the restaurateur and art dealer behind Hiyakawa and Wabi Sabi, is debuting an intimate 12-seat Japanese restaurant in Little River later this year. Omakase by master chef Masayuki Komatsu will be filled with ingredients from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu fish market, while guests will dine amongst one-of-a-kind Nihonga art pieces by Ryota Unno and a Kakejiku scroll by calligraphy artist Keika Ogawa.