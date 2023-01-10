A Bright and Colorful Distillery and Bar Just Debuted in Allapattah

Cocktails with a side of beverage education is on hand at newcomer, Tropical Distillers, the Allapattah distillery and bar that offers tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor bar, food trucks, and a gift shop. The space specializes in J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, featuring mango, espresso, and citrus liqueurs.

Jointly owned by NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and real estate pro Kim Rodestein, the 8,000 square-foot space features a fully automated distillery with an in-house cannery and a 30-seat bar and tasting room decorated in colorful vintage wallpaper and old-school Florida tropical touches throughout.

“Tropical Distillers doesn’t fit any mold, we are one-of-a-kind in Miami offering locals and visitors alike a unique cocktail destination that is not only entertaining and tasteful but also educational,” said Buzzy Sklar, CEO of Tropical Distillers and J.F. Haden’s Liqueur.

For $25, guests can be part of a guided tour of Tropical Distillers Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., which includes a five-spirit tasting experience and tour pick-up locations throughout Miami. From 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, guests can sip on cocktails curated by Amanda Perez, such as Cafecito Martini, Floridian Martini, and an array of frozen drinks. The space also has a 1,500-square-foot outdoor deck with additional seating and access to local food trucks.

Tropical Distillers is located at 2141 NW 10th Avenue in Allapattah. For more information on Tropical Distillers, J.F. Haden’s, and to book a tour visit www.tropicaldistillers.com or call 786-294-0328.