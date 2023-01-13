Massimo Bottura of Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table’ Is Opening a Restaurant in Downtown Miami

One of the world’s most celebrated chefs, Massimo Bottura, is bringing his popular Italian restaurant Torno Subito to Downtown Miami later this year. It will be located on the rooftop of Julia & Henry’s, a seven-story entertainment and culinary space that is slated to debut this spring.

The restaurant, which Michelin recently recognized with one star, is more casual (and less expensive) than Bottura’s world-renowned, three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. However, it still serves plenty of the Italian fare that Bottura is best known for. The Miami outpost of Torno Subito will be similar to its Dubai counterpart, serving an Italian Riviera-inspired menu with dishes like oxtail ravioli, margherita pizza, rack of lamb, wagyu, and even a tagliatelle al ragu similar to the one found at Osteria Francescana.

Torno Subito’s Miami location is helmed by chef Bernardo Paladini, who’s been part of the Dubai team since it debuted in 2019. Before that, he spent seven years working with Bottura at Osteria Francescana and the more casual Franceschetta 58, also in Modena.

The restaurant is in partnership with King Goose Hospitality, the group that’s spearheading the Julia & Henry project, which will be home to 20 food and drink outposts from Miami favorites like Michelle Bernstein, Jose Mendin, and Bar Lab. According to reps, more details and opening dates are still being finalized, but more information will be available soon.