Three Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami

The Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. It marks a traditionally 15-day-long period where families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the new year, which might include traditional foods like dumplings and noodles alongside dishes that bring people luck. Here’s where to celebrate the year of the rabbit in South Florida.

1800-LUCKY

Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky will host its inaugural Lunar New Year dine-around on January 21 and January 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket-holders will receive a card featuring a special item from each of the seven vendors — including Gold Marquess, B-Side, and Jeepney, amongst others — which incorporates the seven lucky foods for the year of the Rabbit. Expect dishes like Filipino stir-fried noodles, tiradito with tuna and coconut leche de tigre, and Korean rice cake soup. Saturday, January 21, from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at 143 Northwest 23rd Street, Wynwood. Purchase tickets here.

Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami will host its Chinese New Year celebrations in partnership with local food personality @WokStar Eleanor Hoh on Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22. The weekend festivities will celebrate Chinese culture with live performances, including a Lion Dance Troupe, a Taiwanese violinist, and interactive Chinese horoscope actors. The outdoor-food market will feature red lanterns, paper umbrellas, and origami cranes, while vendors will serve special weekend-only dishes. Saturday, January 21, from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at 1445 NW 1st Avenue, Wynwood. RSVP here.

Phuc Yea

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a four-course pre-fixe menu and open bar at Phuc Yea on Sunday, January 22. The Chinese New year festivities will include a pop-up shop by Contrabando Miami, a DJ, and a lion dance show while guests dine on dishes like dumplings, watermelon, egg noodles, confit rabbit, and soft chocolate. Pre-registration provides a complimentary welcome spritz and good luck presents. Sunday, January 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Phuc Yea at 7100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. Reservations are required. Book here.