A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District

Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era.

On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and accouterments with chipotle mignonette, ginger-lime relish, and cocktail sauce; pomme de terre millefeuille made of thin layers of sliced potatoes with dill creme fraiche and caviar; or a selection of Osteria caviar. For pasta lovers, the Maine lobster strozzapreti is served with sautéed garlic and young leeks, or the tagliatelle “à la Coco” with aged Parmesan cream and the choice of 8 grams of caviar or winter truffles to add to the decadence. Larger options include the 14 oz NY strip steak, sea bass, and Australian lamb. For those who want to take their meal up a few notches, Coco offers a 40-ounce gold wagyu topped with a 24-karat-gold leaf that rings in at a cool $875.

To drink, Coco’s cocktail menu includes the Mademoiselle COCO with yuzu liqueur, shiso-infused gin, dragon fruit, pineapple syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine; the Alter Ego Margarita with Don Julio Reposado, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, Thai chili, tangerine syrup and lime; and the COCO Martini with Ketel One, sweet vermouth, cream of coconut, and Szechuan peppercorn.

The 2,800-square-foot dining room seats 156 guests, with a handful of seats at the bar, and features marble floors, bespoke crystal chandeliers, pearl garlands, marble tabletops, and illuminated agate sculptures. The space also offers nightly live entertainment, from live bands to dancers, DJs, and singers, with a unique sound system that allows guests to control the volume in their individual seating area, which hopefully is a feature we’ll see more of in restaurants in 2023.

Coco is now open at 8 NE 41st Street in the Miami Design District and is open for dinner every Wednesday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information call 305-603-9145.