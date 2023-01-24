The Historic Paris Theater is Now Home to One of Miami’s Most Opulent Restaurants

The Paris Theater — the Miami landmark that has been featured in album covers and videos by artists like Madonna and Jennifer Lopez — is now home to Queen Miami Beach, an over-the-top Japanese restaurant and lounge by the Mr. Hospitality team, which also runs Baoli Miami and Marion.

Interior designer Carlos Rodriguez of ModPlay Studio has reimagined the space initially built in 1945, keeping the architectural details from the era but adding elements of “over-the-top 21st-century splendor.” Through the gold door entrance to the ornate space, guests will find the main dining room with an LED-paneled dome ceiling that transforms throughout the night, a colorful Mondrian wall, a custom mosaic made in Italy, terrazzo floors, a mid-century brass chandelier from J.T. Kalmar, and the members-only VIP Lounge. The lounge features Lobmeyr chandeliers — unveiled at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1966 — original Paris Theater crown molding finished in gold leaf, and a marble bar.

Running the kitchen is chef Julien Jouhannaud, who most recently led the culinary teams at Annabelle’s in London. The menu merges French techniques with Japanese ingredients, with plenty of American and Japanese wagyu, grass-fed beef, and various sushi options. A second-floor omakase look out into the main dining room below serves a menu of chef-selected nigiri. The restaurant’s extensive cocktail program highlights wines and champagnes from around the world, Japanese spirits, and premium liquors, including a “unique partnership” with Louis XIII.

Queen Miami Beach will open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until late starting February 2 at 550 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. For more information, reservations and updates, visit here.