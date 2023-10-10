Mirabella Brings Coastal Italian Glamour to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Mirabella, a coastal Italian restaurant led by acclaimed chef Michael White, will debut in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach later this month. Housed at the Sorrento Tower base, the indoor-outdoor space will offer Italian food that pays “homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage.”

“Mirabella is both a celebration of Italian cuisine and a reflection of my own culinary journey, which began 25 years ago during a transformative period for Italian cooking in the United States,” said White, who many Miami locals might know from his previous venture Osteria Morini, which just closed on Miami Beach earlier this year, and other New York hotspots like Marea and Ai Fiori.

The menu, created alongside executive chef Paul Keyser, boasts dishes like a bone-in veal parmigiana and risotto di mare to an expansive seafood program featuring crudo misto and grilled octopus, among others. To pair with your meal, the restaurant will offer a spritz-focused cocktail menu and an extensive vintage list selected by Fontainebleau Miami Beach director of beverage Gary Evangelista.

Designed by David Collins Studio, Mirabella takes over the former Scarpetta space inside the hotel, bringing together the vibe of Miami Beach with coastal Italy. The interior features custom furniture accented with red and blue lacquer, embossed leather upholstery, and brass detailing, all accented by Dedar’s hand-painted fabrics and Lucie De Moyencourt’s ceramic shells. The terrace offers ocean views under a canopy, with Serena & Lily shades and Sika Design furniture, while the bar features a unique mosaic and Dedar’s ombre curtains.

Mirabella is set to debut on October 24. It will operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.