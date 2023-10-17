 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Golden Girls’ Kitchen Miami Pop-Up Tickets Go On Sale

Of course there’s plenty of cheesecake on the menu

by Olee Fowler
kitchen
Inside the kitchen at The Golden Girls pop-up experience.

Fans of the beloved ‘80s sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” get those caftans ready as the a pop-up restaurant celebrating the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia is coming to Wynwood next month. Beginning Friday, November 10, The Golden Girls Kitchen, will be serving fans cheesecake and plenty of nostalgia during its immersive experience.

After stop in Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, this Miami edition will offer a counter-service setting with an emphasis on desserts. Every ticket includes a reserved seat and 90-minute window of time to dine, a choice of an entree, and (obviously) cheesecake with general admission tickets starting at $39.

dining room.
Cheesecake, anyone?
Bucket Listers

On the menu, guests will find Sophia’s lasagna al forno (available in meat or vegan), the Lanai — a “Miami style” Cuban sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia-style cookie, and the bacon lettuce potato sandwich. And, if cheesecake isn’t decadent enough, opt for the Spierheoven Krispies, a blend of strawberry cheesecake and chocolate ice cream.

palm wallpaper bedroom.
The iconic palm wallpaper makes a return.
Bucket Listers

As for the space, guests can expect plenty of photo-op areas like the kitchen table, the Lanai, and, of course, the famous banana leaf print wall paper. The bar is decked out in Rusty Anchor Bar gear, and a walk through Shady Pines leads to a pop-up store filled with branded merchandise. And, throughout its run, the venue will host a weekly Sunday drag brunch along with Golden Girls After Dark every Saturday, which is a 21 and over 80’s night with tickets including two Golden Girls cocktails of your choice.

The Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up runs daily from November 10 to December 31 at 350 NW 24th Street in Wynwood. Purchase tickets here.

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

Mirabella Brings Coastal Italian Glamour to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

By Olee Fowler

The Ariete Hospitality Team Debuts the Oyster Bar in Cocowalk

By Olee Fowler

Ortanique Returns to Coral Gables — As a Limited-Time Pop-up

By Olee Fowler

New Downtown Cocktail Bar to Host World’s Best Bartenders in Monthly Pop-Up Series

By Erin Russell

Messi Posts Argentine Pizza From Miami Restaurant, Chaos Ensues

By Erin Russell

Inside This Popular Little River Ramen Restaurant Is a Tiny Omakase Spot From a Lauded Chef

By Erin Russell