‘The Golden Girls’ Kitchen Miami Pop-Up Tickets Go On Sale

Fans of the beloved ‘80s sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” get those caftans ready as the a pop-up restaurant celebrating the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia is coming to Wynwood next month. Beginning Friday, November 10, The Golden Girls Kitchen, will be serving fans cheesecake and plenty of nostalgia during its immersive experience.

After stop in Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, this Miami edition will offer a counter-service setting with an emphasis on desserts. Every ticket includes a reserved seat and 90-minute window of time to dine, a choice of an entree, and (obviously) cheesecake with general admission tickets starting at $39.

On the menu, guests will find Sophia’s lasagna al forno (available in meat or vegan), the Lanai — a “Miami style” Cuban sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia-style cookie, and the bacon lettuce potato sandwich. And, if cheesecake isn’t decadent enough, opt for the Spierheoven Krispies, a blend of strawberry cheesecake and chocolate ice cream.

As for the space, guests can expect plenty of photo-op areas like the kitchen table, the Lanai, and, of course, the famous banana leaf print wall paper. The bar is decked out in Rusty Anchor Bar gear, and a walk through Shady Pines leads to a pop-up store filled with branded merchandise. And, throughout its run, the venue will host a weekly Sunday drag brunch along with Golden Girls After Dark every Saturday, which is a 21 and over 80’s night with tickets including two Golden Girls cocktails of your choice.

The Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up runs daily from November 10 to December 31 at 350 NW 24th Street in Wynwood. Purchase tickets here.