This Weekend-Only Beachside Restaurant Features Cuban Cuisine and Ocean Views

Chef Louie Estrada has officially introduced Louie’s at Palm House, an airy beachside restaurant within the Seacoast Suites Hotel, serving Cuban-inspired dishes each weekend.

Diners can explore a menu with starters such as beef empanadas accompanied by chimichurri aioli, shrimp croquetas with truffle aioli, and a grilled romaine Caesar salad. Main courses feature an array of sandwiches, among them the traditional Cubano, filled with ham, Swiss, and lechon on Cuban bread, the Smash Me burger with its double patty and melted American cheese, and a lobster roll enveloped in a brioche bun, filled with lobster drenched in hot butter.

Encompassing 2,700 square feet and accommodating up to 200 guests, the alfresco dining space features turquoise umbrellas, thatched tiki bars, and a blend of pink-and-white-striped decor. The inception of Louie’s at Palm House is part of an extensive revamp of Seacoast Suites, a classic Morris Lapidus building initially built in 1963. The resort’s Latin restaurant, Tropical Lounge, has undergone a rebranding and relaunch with a new menu. Moreover, the Poolside Tiki Bar has been refurbished and reopened, offering diners an assortment of cocktails.

Miami-born Estrada brings an extensive culinary background to Louie’s. After creating food menus for some of the top New York bars, he debuted his ventanita-inspired restaurant, My Cuban Spot, in Brooklyn in 2017. The restaurant garnered critical acclaim and became a local favorite. In 2022, Estrada returned to his hometown of Miami, hosting pop-ups for “My Cuban Spot” throughout the city.

Louie’s at Palm House is located at 5101 Collins Avenue within the Seacoast Suites Hotel. It is open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more, visit Palm House Miami or its Instagram.