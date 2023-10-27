A New Restaurant Debuts Inside the Adrienne Arsht Center

Just in time for the new season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, the Constellation Culinary Group has debuted its new restaurant inside the complex, Teatro Restaurant, serving hungry diners an elegant pre-show meal.

Constellation Culinary Group are the team behind Verde at the Perez Art Museum, the Restaurant at the Norton Museum of Art, Food@Science at Frost Science, and Bistro at the Sarasota Art Museum. Located on the second floor of the Ziff Ballet Opera House, Teatro aims to be a go-to spot for pre-show meals. The 2,500-square-foot dining room, designed by Johanna Dilone, boasts red decor reminiscent of traditional theater curtains.

The menu, created by executive chef Jose Danger in collaboration with corporate executive chef Aaron Janus, offers a mix of American dishes with European and Latin influences. Diners can opt for a $52 prix-fixe menu that includes a selection of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and sides. Highlights include the red carpet carpaccio, risotto carbonara, piri piri brick chicken, the steak and potato — with an option to upgrade to a 12-ounce NY strip — and slow-cooked lamb osso bucco. The chai coconut panna cotta and Key lime meringue tart are standouts for the sweet-toothed.

The restaurant’s bar will feature a range of drinks, from beers and wines to signature cocktails like the espresso martini. The bar also features an à la carte menu with options such as Chilled pickled mussels with crostini, shrimp cocktail, and selections like the steak tartare “Big Mac” and “BackStage” burger from the main dining menu.

Teatro will initially open for select performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House or Knight Concert Hall. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins may be accommodated based on availability. For more details or to make a reservation, visit Arshtcenter.org/teatro.