Five South Florida Food Events You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall

Beyond its beaches and nightlife, Miami is steadily gaining the reputation of a culinary destination. And while many eagerly await the much-talked-about South Beach Wine and Food Festival in March, other lesser-known food events highlight the region’s top culinary offerings. Here are some best events food lovers won’t want to miss.

Taste of SLS

Returning for its fifth year, Taste of SLS on Nov. 4 at SLS Brickell, 1300 South Miami Ave., promises an immersive culinary and beverage experience from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by an after-party until late. This food celebration showcases the best from the SLS family, including Michelin-starred restaurants like El Cielo, as well as Fi’lia, Cloe, Katsuya, and Skybar. A special “Best of Miami” section will highlight restaurants like Stubborn Seed and Leku. Providing entertainment for the evening is a performance by the multi-award-winning artist Questlove. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, November 4, from 8 p.m. til late

Where: SLS Brickell (1300 South Miami Avenue, Brickell)

Miami New Times Tacolandia

What’s better than tacos? A three-hour food festival celebrating tacos. Taking place at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour from 3 to 6 p.m., fans can sample tacos (and drinks) from over 20 vendors. Featuring favorites like Pink Taco (don’t miss the OG Pink tacos, made with shredded chicken, jack cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, fried in a hot pink corn tortilla), Taquiza, and bartaco, there will be plenty of fun to be had as well, including a gaming zone, pepper eating contest, and cigar-rolling. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, November 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Hangar at Regatta Harbour (3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove)

Heritage Fuego

This epic open-fire cook-off presented by Goya takes place at The Biltmore Hotel ) lasts three hours, and features over 20 local chefs (think Carlos Garcia of Leku, Josh Elliott of QT Tapas, and Rick Mace from Tropical Smokehouse). At each stop, guests enjoy dishes cooked over open flames, beverage pairings, and live entertainment. The feast concludes with the crowning of a Heritage Hero, voted by the crowd. ’s difficult decision of the best mouthwatering dish. Taking place in 14 cities, the Grand Finalé (where the Heritage Hero of 2023 will be selected) will take place at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Tickets are $125-$175 and can be purchased here.

When: Sunday, November 12 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Biltmore Hotel (1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables)

Swank Table

Swank Speciality Produce is a hydroponic farm in Palm Beach started by Darrin and Jodi Swank in 1996. It has celebratory status among South Florida chefs for its organic lettuce, herbs, and wildflowers. Beginning November 12, it will host ten al fresco dinners (held on Sundays), inviting local chefs to participate in dinners with themes like Bourbon, BBQ and Blues, Throwback to the 70s, and Cooking with Cannabis, with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities. Tickets are $180 per person and can be. Adults 21 and over.

When: November 12—April 21

Where: 14311 N Road, Loxahatchee, Florida

Viniesta Wine & Food

After its successful launches in Spain in 2021 and New York City last year, Viniesta Food & Wine is heading to Miami, offering an evening of Spanish wines, tapas, and live music. Attendees, whether wine enthusiasts or fans of Spanish culture, can try over 200 wines, interact with wine producers, and enjoy bites available for purchase from Flour & Weirdoughs and Eskinita Spanish Cuisine. The event will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of Selections de la Viña with a special portfolio tasting from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased here.

When: Wednesday, November 15 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Understory, 7135 Northwest 1st Court, Miami