Eva Brings Mediterranean Bistro Fare to Cocowalk

Chef Michael Beltran and the Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) have debuted the second part of their restaurant expansion at CocoWalk with the opening of Eva, their new Mediterranean, bistro-style dining spot. This follows the opening of the Oyster Bar in September, offering a selection of raw bar classics in an intimate setting.

Eva offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu, with executive chef Ashley Moncada and Beltran at the helm. Starters feature breads, highlighted by bazlama, a Greek yogurt Turkish flatbread paired with labneh, urfa pepper, and candied walnuts. Other appetizers include foie & dates, which consists of date pancakes topped with grilled foie gras, accented by rose and pomegranate, and kibbe naya, a dish of lamb blended with black garlic, cracked wheat, onion, shiso, and marjoram. For the main course, guests can opt for giouvetsi, a Greek stew made with monkfish, prawns, squid, and orzo in a tomato base. Other entrées include a lamb chop with zaatar chimichurri, a pork schnitzel complemented by orange tahini and fennel-orange salad, and the Green Circle chicken, a duo of harissa-marinated chicken breast kebab and onion-marinated chicken thigh, both served with charred green peppers. Round out the meal with a “seashell” pistachio baklava.

“Eva is designed to be an everyday any occasion spot with great food, service and a fun, casual vibe. The idea of a Mediterranean-inspired bistro was the basis for the concept and we went from there,” said Beltran.

Under the guidance of AHG Wine Director Adrian Lopez, Eva boasts a wine selection of over 40 bottles. The list emphasizes Greek wines but also includes choices from Lebanon, Israel, Slovenia, Spain, Croatia, Palestine, and Italy. Beyond wine, Eva offers cocktails, including the “Me Joolie” with bourbon, dates, cardamom bitters, and orange; “Night Shade” blending tequila, Aperol, bell pepper, and pineapple; and the “Kashmir Sour” combining gin, Strega, honey, and lemon.

Eva boasts a modern yet rustic design, with a sandy palette highlighted by gold accents. Spanning 4,100 square feet, including the Oyster Bar, the interior features wood furnishings, woven rattan chairs, a marble bar, and stone columns reminiscent of the Parthenon. The space accommodates nearly 140 guests, with seating extending to a patio near CocoWalk’s Grecian fountain.

Eva is now open at 3015 Grand Avenue for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Lunch service is planned for the future. Make a reservation here.