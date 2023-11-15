Brickell Newcomer One K Raw Offers Global Fare from a Popular Restaurant Group

The latest culinary addition to the Brickell neighborhood, One K Raw, opened earlier this month. Spearheaded by Coco Coig, Jhota Taborda, and Andres San Martin of the Dirty Rabbit Group, this new establishment aims to offer a blend of international cuisine, cocktails, and live entertainment.

Located in the historic Miami Fire Station No. 4 in the heart of Brickell, One K Raw features a large outdoor dining terrace and an indoor, nautical-themed dining room. Adjacent to the restaurant is One K Room, a speakeasy-style lounge that offers Mediterranean-inspired cocktails.

Chef Aleric Constantin’s menu at One K Raw features diverse, shareable plates. Highlights include tuna tar-tacos with green fruit slaw, charred pineapple, and avocado mousse; a lobster roll with Old Bay aioli; and tropical ceviche with avocado leche de tigre and passion fruit gastrique. The raw bar offers East or West Coast oysters and Florida stone crab with dijonaise and lemon. Larger dishes include half chicken with sweet corn and pickled fennel, wagyu ragu rigatoni, and crispy octopus with couscous and garlic yogurt. Options like Basque cheesecake and a chocolate cookie pot are available for dessert.

On the bar menu, guests can expect cocktails like the Farm to Shaker, a mix of strawberry rose spritz, Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose, strawberries, Royal Rose syrup, Luxardo aperitivo 22, and Della Vite Prosecco or the Speak No More, crafted with El Silencio Mezcal Joven, hibiscus árbol chili, mint, Fever Tree ginger beer, and lime.

One K Raw also becomes into One K Coffee in the mornings, serving Intelligentsia coffee and Bachour breakfast pastries. It also boasts weekly events like Happy Hour, Ladies Night, and DJ sets in One K Room on weekends. The owners, Coig, Taborda, and San Martin, are known for their other hotspots around town, including Le Chick, the Dirty Rabbit, Mad Club, La Tiendita Taqueria, and The Mad Butcher.

One K Raw is now open daily at 1000 South Miami Avenue and offers lunch Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Brunch is served on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.One K Raw transforms into One K Coffee daily at 7 a.m., serving Intelligentsia coffee and Bachour breakfast pastries.