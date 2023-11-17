At Wynwood Newcomer Log, Wood-Fired Cuisine is the Star

At Log (stylized LOG) Fire Signature, a new wood-fired restaurant in Wynwood, fire is showcased not just as a cooking technique but as a key element of the dining experience.

Chef Calvin Daniele, an Argentine native, helms the kitchen, creating a menu featuring dishes cooked mainly in a wood oven. “Growing up in Argentina, many of my memories were made by the grill, and I wanted to recreate that storytelling experience with Log,” said Daniele. “We are utilizing the wood ovens for approximately 90 percent of the menu.”

This restaurant’s sharing menu offers diverse choices, from the Wagyu beef tartare served with mandioca chips to wood-fired oysters with thermidor sauce and grana Padano. Other highlights include grilled langoustines in chili oil and garlic aioli, leek pizza with Italian cow’s milk cheese, mozzarella, pancetta, and leek ash, and charred cabbage on romesco with mint and salsa verde. The cavatelli, mixed with pesto, bread crumbs, and pecorino cheese, and the skirt steak with salsa verde and roasted peppers are other highlights. For dessert, the peco pavlova, combining Pecorino cheese pavlova with ice cream, mascarpone cream, and conserved peaches, is a crowd favorite. Cocktails include drinks like the Smoky Old Fashioned, The Gardener, and the LOG Martini. An extensive list of champagne, wine, and beer is also available.

Set in an industrial-style space with high ceilings occupying 4,500 square feet, Log offers 90 seats inside and a private room for up to 40 guests. The restaurant’s interior is meant to evoke a lodge feel, featuring a fireplace surrounded by booths, wooden tables, and a bar adorned with lights and hanging plants.

Log is located at 10 NE 27th Street in Wynwood and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations can be made via Open Table or by calling 305-603-8970.