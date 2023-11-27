7 Festive Miami Holiday Bars to Check Out This Season

Holiday cheer—along with ugly Christmas sweaters, tense family reunions, and overwhelmingly long gift lists—always pairs well with a good drink.

Thankfully, Miamians know every celebration, especially those in December (and the stress that may accompany them), is best enjoyed with a cocktail. Here are some top holiday-themed bar offerings to kick off the Christmas celebrations

The original holiday-themed bar in town, Miracle in Miami, is hosting its annual Christmas pop-up bar in a new location in the heart of Brickell. Brace for 14 over-the-top Christmas cocktails with whimsical names like Rudolph’s Replacement, Jingle Balls Nog, Yippee Ki Yay Mother F*****!, and Naughty or Nice specialty shots. Many specialty cocktail glasses are available for purchase, and various themed parties like “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Christmas Karaoke Onsie,” and “Ugly Sweater Party” will take place as well.

Details: Open nightly from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from November 25 to December 23, 2023. Better Days, 75 SE 6th Street, Brickell

Beginning the day after Thanksgiving and running through Christmas Eve, this Downtown Miami brewery embraces holiday cheer with its Santa Brews on 1st holiday bar. Beyond transforming the space into a winter wonderland, patrons can indulge in festive, specialty cocktails like the Apple Pie Bourbon, made with a blend of apple pie-infused bourbon, simple syrup, and angostura bitters, or the Elden’s Beerhattan, made with Angel’s Envy Bourbon and the brewery’s “The Crespo” beermouth.

Details: Runs from November 24 to December 24. The bar is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.Biscayne Bar Brewing is located at 100 NE 1st Avenue, Third Floor in Downtown Miami.

Those seeking the Santa cookies and milk experience will want to head to this elegant bar inside the Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, for its “Coquito & Cookies” special menu. Imbibers can sip renditions of the eggnog-adjacent drink with paired cookies or the Mexican rompope, made with tequila and served with Mexican wedding cookies. Rum fans will want to try the Cuban crema de vie paired with torticas de moron (Cuban shortbread) cookies. There is also a bourbon-based American eggnog (also with cognac), gingerbread cookies, and Puerto Rican coquito, made with rum and presented with the island’s traditional mantecaditos (butter) cookies. Want to sample them all? Go for the flight package for $39.

Details: The offered daily from December 1 to December 31. The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, 3300 SW 27th Avenue, Miami

Come December 1, this local favorite is going all out with winter wonderland festiveness. The already-cozy spot will be exuding cheer, featuring Christmas lights, festive garland, and a menorah. Patrons can expect a holiday playlist along with special events like a holiday-themed trivia night on December 19 and holiday-themed yacht rock (featuring a DJ dressed as Santa) on December 21. Wear the ugliest Christmas sweater on any visit and receive a free beer.

Details: Open nightly from December 1 to December 31 (closed Christmas Day) from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fox’s Lounge, 6030 Sout Dixie Highway, South Miami

Behind Chela’s Cocteleria, visitors will discover Santa Diabla, a bar and social club with a Spanish flair, which is being transformed this season into a Grinch-themed hideaway complete with Whoville decorations, festive paper, and twinkling lights. Patrons can indulge in exclusive holiday cocktails like Grinch’s Coconut Cup, Santa’s Milk & Cookies, O Holy (Dark) Night, and Tiki Clause, each with its own festive twist.

Details: Open November 9 to January 6. Santa Diabla is open Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Santa Diabla is located at 15301 NW 67th Avenue, Miami Lakes

Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park will transform into a Winter Wonderland for the entire month of December. Decked out with thousands of twinkling lights and oversized decorations, the venue will feature a specialty holiday bar serving a wide array of festive cocktails along with holiday-themed programming.

Details: Open December 1 to December 31. Carousel Club is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturdays from noon to 3 a.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. Carousel Club is located inside the Village at Gulfstream Park at 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Dive into the holiday season at Vivo! Dolphin Mall’s Christmas Village festive pop-up featuring sparkling light displays, an igloo village, snow showers, and a variety of events. Highlighting the experience is the Tinsel Tavern, offering eight holiday drinks, including the Ho-Ho-Mojito and Gingerbread Nookie. Alongside drinks, visitors can shop at over ten retailers and participate in activities like a Holiday Cookie Decorating class and Ugly Sweater Party.

Details: Open November 24 to December 24. Tinsel Tavern is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street, Doral