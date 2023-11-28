Share All sharing options for: The Best Food and Drink Events During Miami Art Week 2023

Miami Art Week is officially upon us once again. The week-long extravaganza, which runs from December 4 to December 10, started as a celebration of all things art. Still, through the years, it has expanded into all facets of South Florida, including food.

With a bevy of pop-ups, collaboration dinners, and culinary activations happening throughout the Magic City this week, here are the best bets.

Bar and Cocktail Events

LPM Miami x Ketel One x Lucy Glaser

LPM Miami and Ketel One have partnered with local artist Lucy Glaser to present a special cocktail, ‘La Sucette’. The cocktail will be served in limited-edition, hand-painted glassware created by Glaser and inspired by French artist Jean Cocteau. The La Sucette cocktail, a Vodka Highball with fat-wash strawberry yogurt vodka, citric solution, and a homemade rosé lollipop garnish, is available for purchase, and guests can take the custom glassware home.

Details: The event runs from December 4 to December 10 at LPM Miami at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Brickell. The La Sucette cocktail is priced at $21, served in collectible glassware.

Atwater Cocktail Club Takes Over Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co.

During this year’s Art Week, local Miami Beach watering hole Sweet Liberty collaborates with Montreal’s Atwater Cocktail Club, ranked 32nd on “The World’s 50 Best Bars” list, for a one-night pop-up. Hosted by Kate Boushel of Atwater and Naren Young of Sweet Liberty, the event will offer a selection of unique cocktails combining both bars’ styles. Additionally, live art exhibitions by Roberto Porres, co-founder of Atwater Cocktail Club, will feature artworks for sale.

Details: Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co., 237 20th Street, Suite B, Miami Beach. Wednesday, December 6. Open to the public.

Locale Firenze Takes Over the Roystone

Downtown Miami’s latest cocktail bar the Roystone is hosting Locale Firenze, ranked 46th on “The World’s 50 Best Bars” list, from December 7-9 as part of its ‘World’s Best’ series. Locale Firenze will serve unique cocktails, complemented by musical performances and an art gallery featuring local artists. The event includes a reservation-only session from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by public access until 2 a.m.

Details: The Roystone, 100 NE 1st Avenue, 4th floor, Downtown Miami. December 7 to 9. $75 deposit is required for early reservations, including two cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Book via Resy.

Art Week Dinners and Special Menus

Maty’s x Shake Shack

Chefs Valerie and Nando Chang of Maty’s and Itamae have teamed up with mural artist Eric Junker and Shake Shack for a Miami Art Week event on December 5 and December 6. This two-night takeover at Maty’s features a menu combining Shake Shack’s flavors with Nikkei-Peruvian cooking, including items like Maty’s Shack burger, Huancaína Cheese Fries, Chicha Lemonade, and a Lucuma and Brownie Shake. Additionally, guests can participate in an art installation by Junker, coinciding with the launch of Shake Shack’s canned wines featuring his artwork. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support Food Rescue South Florida.

Details: The event takes place on December 5-6 at Maty’s at 3255 NE 1st Avenue, Midtown Miami. Tickets are $40 per person, covering the full menu, a Shack canned wine, an art experience, and a piece of artwork by Eric Junker. Tickets can be purchased at matysshakeshack.splashthat.com.

Capital One Dining with José Andrés and Dominique Crenn and Artist Alex Israel

Capital One celebrates Miami Art Week by offering visual and dining experiences to cardholders and the general public. The events through Capital One Dining will feature collaborations with The Cultivist, artist Alex Israel, and chefs José Andrés and Dominique Crenn with special ticketed dinners. Israel will debut Snow Beach Frozen Treats, a pop-up inspired by his childhood frozen yogurt shop in Los Angeles, with a retro ‘80s theme. Additionally, cardholders can enjoy Sunset Social, a panoramic city view event with music by Mark Ronson and DJ Jazzy Jeff. All events are hosted at 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami, with public access to Snow Beach Frozen Treats on December 8.

Details: Events take place at 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. VIP access for Capital One cardholders on December 6 and 7 with exclusive dinner menus. Public access to Snow Beach Frozen Treats on December 8, noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are available on Capital One Dining.

Sushi Bar Miami Beach Dinner with Richard Geoffroy

Sushi Bar Miami Beach will host an exclusive dining and sake-tasting event on Sunday, December 2nd, featuring a collaboration with Richard Geoffroy, the founder of IWA and former chef de cave of Dom Pérignon. The event includes two seatings offering a 17-course omakase menu paired with four unique sake pours from IWA and a welcome pour of Dom Pérignon Champagne.

Details: Sushi Bar, 1438 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Sunday, December 2nd, seating at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Price: $395 per person for a 17-course omakase menu with sake pairings. For reservations, visit Sushi Bar Miami Beach’s website.

Graffiti Artist Bisco Smith at Giselle Miami

On Thursday, December 7, Giselle Miami hosts a special event for Miami Art Week featuring a live art performance by graffiti artist Bisco Smith. The evening includes a silent auction benefiting Project Art Box, accompanied by DJ Louis Dee’s live music.

Details: Thursday, December 7 at Giselle Miami, 15 NE 11 Street, Downtown Miami located atop E11EVEN Miami. For reservations, visit gisellemiami.com.

Queen Miami Beach Art Exhibits

Queen Miami Beach will host two art exhibitions during Miami Art Week. On December 8, in collaboration with Dot Fiftyone Gallery, the venue will display artworks and sculptures by various artists. The following day, December 9, Queen presents “Ab Ovo” by Italian artist Camila Ancilotto who will perform live sculpture painting, integrating her Renaissance-inspired techniques, and 20 percent of art sale proceeds will support Lotus House Miami.

Details: Queen Miami Beach, Paris Theater, Miami Beach. Art exhibitions on December 8 and 9, with seatings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close. To reserve, call 786- 373-2930 or visit queenmiamibeach.com.

Fiola Miami Art Week Dinner with Alexander Mijares and Patron Tequila

Fiola Miami, an award-winning Italian restaurant in Coral Gables, is hosting an Art Week event on Tuesday, December 5, collaborating with local Miami artist Alexander Mijares Alexander Mijares and Patron Tequila. The event will showcase the unveiling of Mijares’ new art installation, which will be displayed throughout the restaurant while enjoying a five-course tasting menu.

Details: December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Fiola Miami at 1500 San Ignacio Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Purchase tickets here.

Food & Art Programming

Marion Miami Art Week Events

Marion Miami is transforming into an art and dining venue with two events during the week. The first event features artists Franck Brill and Manuel Angarita creating live art alongside Marion’s Asian-inspired cuisine. The second features visual artist Mark Rios, known as “Mr. Drippings,” who will paint a live exhibit featuring a surprise celebrity.

Details: Thursday, December 7 and Saturday, December 9. Marion Miami, 1111 SW First Avenue, Brickell. A special live art exhibit will be held on Friday, December 8, starting at 1 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling (786) 717-7512 or visiting marionmiami.com.

Liv in the Clouds at the Epic Hotel

Liv in the Clouds at the Epic Hotel Art Residency program presents an art exhibition by local contemporary painter Liv Dockerty. The exhibition showcases Dockerty’s new large-scale works that capture the dynamic colors of clouds at sunset, utilizing her unique interference paints that change color based on viewing angle. Complementing the art, Area 31’s executive chef Sezer Deniz and Dockerty have created a special Art Week menu with small dishes and cocktails inspired by the artwork.

Details: “Liv in the Clouds” exhibition at Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Downtown Miami. Art and dining experiences available during regular hotel and restaurant hours.

Jägermeister Presents Gustavo Barroso’s “Infinite Growth”

Jägermeister is partnering with Brazilian artist Gustavo Barroso for an exhibition during Miami Art Week, featuring his new sculptures made from repurposed Jägermeister bottles and an interactive machine installation showcasing Barroso’s use of glass and an interactive installation developed with Zach Umperovitch, an expert in chain-reaction machines.

Details: The exhibition, “Infinite Growth” by Gustavo Barroso, will be open at The Set, located at 776 NW 21st Terrace, Miami. It’s open to the public on Friday, December 8, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Exhibition at Love Life Cafe

During Miami Art Week, Wynwood’s Love Life Cafe transforms into an art hub for the “Kaleidoscope” exhibition. This event showcases diverse artistic expressions on the cafe’s walls, accompanied by a live DJ performance. Attendees can enjoy the cafe’s offerings, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Details: Saturday, December 9, from 8 p.m.. Love Life Cafe, 545 NW 26th Street, Wynwood, Miami. Open to the public. Food and drinks for purchase.

Miami Art Week Celebrations at R House

Longstanding Wynwood restaurant R House is set to host a series of events during Miami Art Week. Highlights include “Yas Queen,” an after-dark drag performance on December 8, and Drag Brunches on December 9 and 10. International artist Antonyo Marest will be live painting a new mural, showcasing his Art Deco style. To cap the week, there will be an HBOMax drag makeover event on December 9, with makeovers by Athena Dion and Latrice Royale from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and a debut performance by the makeover participants.

Details: R House, 2727 NW 2nd Ave, Wynwood. Events span from November 24 to December 9. Drag show times: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m., with brunches on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. HBOMax drag makeover event on December 9 during brunch. For reservations and more info, visit here.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami x Christopher “Flore” Florentino

During Art Week the Mandarin Oriental, Miami will collaborate with Art Angels gallery and artist Christopher “Flore” Florentino to showcase his “Urban Cubism” paintings. Throughout the hotel, guests can check out Flore’s artworks, including exclusive pieces for the hotel and La Mar by Gastón Acurio. MO Bar + Lounge will offer four cocktails inspired by Flore’s style and new culinary options, while La Mar will display Flore’s art, and chef Diego Oka will create three dishes inspired by Flore’s art. Additionally, the artist is doing a limited print release of one of his paintings to be exclusively sold through La Mar.

Details: Mandarin Oriental, Miami, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Brickell. Art and dining offerings are available during regular hotel and restaurant hours.

Food and Drink Events

Around the World in 25 Bites at Julia & Henry’s

On Wednesday, December 6th, Julia & Henry’s offers an event where guests can sample a bite from each of its 25 vendors with a specially designed “Palate Passport.” The event includes dishes from chefs like Yann Couvreur, José Mendín, and Michelle Bernstein. Tier 2 passport holders will also enjoy three specialty drinks from La Época, BoxElder Craft Beer Market, and The Lasseter. The event features live music and painting by DJ Barbi Kolm and interactive art activities on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

Details: Wednesday, December 6, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Julia & Henry’s. Event access requires a passport, available for purchase at $75 per ticket. Tier 2 tickets for guests over 21 include additional drink options. Purchase here.

Marriott Bonvoy and American Express Miami Art Week Activations

During Miami Art Week, Marriott offers a range of culinary and artistic experiences. On December 7 and 8, Marriott Bonvoy and American Express will host an exclusive dinner at The Restaurant at W South Beach, featuring a multi-course meal by chef Kwame of NYC’s Tatiana. Additionally, the 7th annual Marriott Bonvoy Art Basel Card Member Party is scheduled for December 9 at the W South Beach Pool, with art by Kelly Dabbah and music by DJ D-Nice. The Resy Lounge, presented by American Express and Delta SkyMiles, will provide a beach-front pop-up for Untitled ticket holders, featuring events like a cocktail party with Ayesha Nurdjaja and dinners with chefs Gregory Gourdet and Virgilio Martinez. American Express also hosts #TheAmexBrunch on December 9 at The Miami Beach EDITION, an immersive event celebrating Black art and culture with a menu by chef Akino West of Rosie’s Miami Beach.

Details: Dinner with Chef Kwame: December 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Restaurant at W South Beach. Marriott Bonvoy Art Basel Card Member Party: December 9, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at W South Beach Pool. Resy Lounge Events: Cocktail Party with Ayesha Nurdjaja on December 5, 7:30 p.m.; Dinner with Gregory Gourdet on December 6, 7:30 p.m.; Dinner with Virgilio Martinez on December 7, 7:30 p.m.; all in South Beach. SAVOR & SOUL™ #TheAmexBrunch: December 9, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at The Miami Beach EDITION.

Basel House at Fabel Miami

During Miami Art Week, Basel House at Fabel Miami features events from December 7 to December 9. The schedule includes the Art Hearts Fashion X Fabel Dinner Party with fashion shows and dining on December 7, Brunch En Blanc, an all-white themed brunch with guest DJs and artist talks, on December 8, and the Gospël X Fabel Dinner Party with dining and music sets the same evening. The series concludes on December 9 with a Health & Wellness day, offering meditation, fitness classes, and wellness activities.

Details: Fabel Miami, 50 NW 23rd Street, Suite #110, Wynwood. Art Hearts Fashion X Fabel Dinner Party: December 7, 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Brunch En Blanc and Artist Talks: December 8, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gospël X Fabel Dinner Party: December 8, 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Health & Wellness: December 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Art Week at Smorgasburg Miami

During Miami Art Week, Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood hosts events from December 7 to December 10, featuring food, beverage, and art experiences in collaboration with partners like Coca-Cola, DoorDash, Diageo, and Fever Tree. The market will include live mural paintings, special food and drink offerings for Art Basel, and craft cocktails. The event is open to the public without the need for an RSVP.

Details: Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Thursday, December 7, and Friday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

An Evening with Massimo Bottura, Lara Gilmore, and Jay Cheshes

Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore will discuss their new book, “Slow Food, Fast Cars,” in a conversation hosted by Books & Books and moderated by Wall Street Journal writer Jay Cheshes. The event includes a book signing and reception.

Details: Thursday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at Books & Books at 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Tickets include one copy of “Slow Food, Fast Cars.” Purchase tickets here.

The Art of Agave at Casa Ya’ax

Casa Ya’ax, a new Wynwood restaurant, celebrates Miami Art Week with four nights of immersive agave-centric culinary and theatrical experiences from December 6 to 9. Each evening, chef/owner Omar Montero will present a five-course dinner with unique agave-based spirits, accompanied by cocktails from Sabina Sabe bar, Oaxaca. The event features a journey through the history and mythology of agave, with music and theatrics by Sophisticated Minds and director Josefina Pieres.

Details: ‘The Art of Agave at Casa Ya’ax’ takes place from December 6-9 at Casa Ya’ax, 51 NE 24 Street, Suite 101, Wynwood at 8:30 p.m., priced at $150 per person, including dinner, two cocktails, and agave pairings. After 10 p.m., the venue opens to the public for cocktails and tacos, with a DJ. Tickets can be purchased here.

Art After Dark at Cote Miami

Art After Dark at Cote Miami takes place from December 7 to 17 at Michelin-starred Cote Miami, showcasing private art collections from collectors like Amanita, Artline, Craig Robins, and others in partnership with Artline and American Express. The event features an “Art After Dark Feast” from December 8 to 10, highlighting this year’s theme, “Relationships,” curated by Simon Kim, Rosa Sue Kim, and Ji Park of Artline.

Details: COTE Miami, 3900 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Design District. Reservations can be made here.

Boia De x Glass2Grass: Glass & Gourmet

Experience the “Glass & Gourmet” event at Boia De on Friday, December 8, combining glass art from Glass2Grass artists like Ksukebey and Sibbelley with Michelin-starred dining. The event features a VIP dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a general admission party with a buffet, open bar, and music.

Details: Boia De, 5205 NE Second Avenue, Friday, December 8 VIP event: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. $350, includes exclusive gifts and early access. General Admission: 8 p.m. - Midnight. For more information and reservations, visit here.

Sip & Paint at Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi is hosting a series of Art Basel Weekend events from December 7 to 10 across its various locations in Miami. The events include Sip & Paint sessions for $50 per person, featuring painting activities, wine, and live DJ sets by D.J. Barbi Kolm, who will perform live painting. Additionally, the Dadeland location will transform into an art gallery showcasing the work of Florida International University students. Menu items, the Tora Doya Crispy Rice, and the Starry Night cocktail, inspired by artists Danny Doya and Van Gogh, will also be featured.

Details: Thursday, December 7, to Sunday, December 10. The Sip & Paint events happen on December 7 at Pubelly Dadeland from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; December 8 at Pubbelly Brickell from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; December 9 at Pubbelly Aventura from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and on December 10 at both Pubbelly Miami Beach and Pubbelly Pembroke Pines from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.