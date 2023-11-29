José Andrés Debuts His Popular Mediterranean Restaurant Zaytinya on Miami Beach

Following its successful iterations in Washington, D.C., and New York, renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés brings his popular Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya to Miami, housed inside the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

Zaytinya’s menu, filled with Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese dishes, combines traditional recipes with modern twists, drawing a loyal fan base that dates back all the way to 2002.

“I love Miami. Our team has been down here for over a decade and so, bringing Zaytinya to Miami was an easy decision,” said Andrés. “When we opened Zaytinya in D.C. over twenty years ago, we wanted a wide range of people to experience this cuisine in an authentic way. Expanding to New York, and now Miami, allows us to continue to tell our story.”

Under the guidance of the James Beard Award-winning Andrés, chef partner Aglaia Kremezi, and chef Michael Costa, Zaytinya offers an array of spreads like the hommus and smoky baba ghannouge. A variety of flatbreads, such as the egg-topped soujouk pide, and a collection of vegetable mezzes, including the fan favorite crispy brussels afelia served alongside barberries, coriander seeds, and garlicky yogurt, fill out the shareable selections. Larger plates include the octopus Santorini and seared sea bass, spiced lamb baharat, and the tangy shish taouk. Plus, the restaurant will also be open for breakfast with a menu featuring traditional eastern Mediterranean dishes like çibir, Ottoman-style poached eggs, whipped yogurt, and harissa chili.

The beverage program at Zaytinya South Beach complements the meal, featuring a selection of unique wines and Mediterranean cocktails infused with regional flavors and spirits like Greek gin and vermouths.

In the tradition of its predecessors in Washington, D.C., and New York, Zaytinya Miami’s decor boasts a blend of white oak and bronze with Mediterranean blue accents going for a seaside, elegant feel. In addition to the restaurant, the José Andrés Group is now overseeing all the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach’s food and beverage operations, including the Lapidus lobby bar, DiLido Beach Club, in-room dining, banquet services, and the lounge, following the groups’ new joint venture in a 15-story residential building on the property.

But the one thing that sets the Miami location apart from the other locations? Andrés sums it up, “What this city brings to the Zaytinya experience is the blue ocean, the salty air, and the warm breeze — sounds nice, no?”

Zaytinya is located at 1 Lincoln Road, Zaytinya South Beach is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.