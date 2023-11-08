Popular Coffee Shop All Day to Close After Nearly 8 Years in Business

All Day, the Miami coffee shop that was as much about community as freshly roasted beans has announced that it will pour its final cup this Sunday, November 12.

The shop, located in Miami’s Park West neighborhood near Downtown Miami, posted the following on Instagram:

“Holding our glasses high for the last week of our existence. We gave it our hardest for the past 7.5 years and we couldn’t have gone this far without the incredible people that have come through our doors. Thanks to the staff and guests who made this dream possible. Now it’s time to close this chapter. Last day of service is Sunday November 12 ”

More than 200 fans sent praise to the shop on social media. Pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith summed up the good wishes with the following Instagram comment: “Thank you so very much for raising the bar. Miami will sorely miss you and your amazing staff.”

All Day opened in May 2016 in an unlikely location, adjacent to several late-night bars and clubs in a then-mostly industrial section of the city.

Camila Ramos, an alum of Miami caffeine royalty of Panther Coffee alum and Eater Young Gun, partnered up with Chris MacLeod (of neighboring bar, the Corner) to create a shop that was much more than a place to get a good cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich. The bright shop, decorated with a green neon menu is a focal point, came with a mission statement that it would consciously source its products by buying sustainable produce from local growers.

Ramos and MacLeod committed to providing their employees with living wages, actively supported local grassroots organizations, and published “Park West Paper,” a local online newsletter dedicated to community news.

Most of all, All Day was a place to soothe the soul with good food and drink. A skilled barista, Ramos’ and her skilled team poured some of Miami’s best coffee drinks from the La Marzocco espresso machine imported from Florence, Italy. Ever striving for creativity, All Day also offered inventive seasonal drinks, along with a solid tea and wine selection.

During the pandemic, All Day closed shop for ten months. At first, Ramos and MacLeod pivoted like many establishments, selling staples like milk and eggs along with prepared sandwiches and coffee. But the challenges far outweighed the benefits, and Ramos and McLeod decided to close shop in May 2021 to regroup.

All Day reopened in March 2022 with a refreshed outlook toward its business, MacLeod took the day-to-day reigns while Ramos focused on coffee and community.

Eater reached out to Ramos, but the coffee maven declined to comment. All Day and its commitment to its neighbors will be missed. But there’s still time for a last cup of Joe before it closes this Sunday.