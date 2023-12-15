Share All sharing options for: Celebrity-Favored Supper Club Delilah Opens its Doors in Brickell

Popular Los Angeles-based restaurant and lounge Delilah has officially opened its door to its much-anticipated Miami location. The opulent “roaring ‘20s” style restaurant is best known for its elaborate dinners and celebrity spottings with everyone from the Kardashians to Drake dining at the restaurant over the years.

Delilah Miami, mirroring the styles of its Los Angeles and Las Vegas counterparts, features a color palette of light pink, teal, and gold with decadent elements, including intricate ceiling soffits with bright wallpapers, a lobby with Turkish burl wood, and a grand stairwell entrance. Signature caricatures by artist Blue Logan depicting local Miami legends embellish the walls, menus, and lamps. A custom stage, exclusive to Delilah Miami, serves as the room’s centerpiece each evening when the restaurant transforms into a lounge.

The waterfront outdoor terrace has a 180-degree view of Biscayne Bay, while the restaurant boasts a private boat slip for It is the only Brickell restaurant offering boat slips for guest mooring, “catering to its private clientele who value the establishment’s ‘no photography’ policy.”

As for the food, this location is led by chef Daniel Roy, who will be creating Delilah favorites like the popular chicken tenders and Kendall’s slutty brownie, named after Kendall Jenner, naturally, alongside more Miami-inspired dishes like stone crab salad, Cubano fritters, and suckling pig.

This marks the third outpost for the popular restaurant, which originally debuted in West Hollywood in 2016 and opened a Las Vegas location in 2021 inside the Wynn Las Vegas. Delilah is the brainchild of the h.wood group, who is also responsible for other much-talked-about restaurants and lounges like the Nice Guy and Harriet’s, but this is their first restaurant on the East Coast.

Delilah Miami is now open at 301 Brickell Key Drive in Brickell from Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to late. For reservations, visit here.