Brad Kilgore’s Pop-Up Oise Blends Italian and Japanese Flavors

James Beard nominee and finalist Brad Kilgore has teamed up with Andrew Mayer of OG hospitality to bring Miami a mash-up of flavors it hasn’t exactly seen before at their new Wynwood pop-up, Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore. Dubbed ‘itameshi’ cuisine, it blends traditional Italian and Japanese cuisine elements to develop umami-filled dishes.

The counter-service restaurant features a range of inventive dishes, including a chicken parm katsu sando with dashi-brined chicken and smoked mozzarella and an umami pomodoro. The udon carbonara blends egg yolk, black truffle, and a mix of cheeses. There’s also a cacio pepe breadstick, served with peppercorn miso alfredo or upgrade to a uni fondue. The fettuccine pomodoro combines Italian pomodoro sauce with basil, olive oil, and yuzu butter. For seafood, the tuna nigiri is seasoned with tamari-calabrian chili ponzu. Dessert features a dark cherry-infused kakigori shaved ice with pistachio gelato. An Itameshi-inspired omakase platter is available for $60. Oise is also the first Miami restaurant to use pizza from Kilgore’s newest project, Pizza Freak Co, highlighted in its Itameshi Pizza topped with Italian herbs, shredded nori, and pickled cherry peppers.

As for drinks, the menu star is the frozen Sake Slushies in flavors like yuzu margarita and a strawberry rendition, both infused with sake. An eclectic sake bottle selection will also be available, along with wines and beers. Unlike most restaurants in Wynwood, this restaurant is walk-in friendly, with a large outdoor patio and lounge area.

Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore is at 2335 N Miami Avenue next to Miss Crispy Rice at Oasis. The pop-up will continue until the early summer of 2024. During the first month, Oise will be open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.