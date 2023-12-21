Five Miami Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed This Winter

Jose Mendin’s burger restaurant June, following its successful launch at Julia & Henry’s food hall in downtown Miami, has opened its first standalone location in Downtown Dadeland. The menu features burgers that capture the ‘essence of Miami,’ including options like the Big Kahuna, which draws inspiration from Hawaiian culture, and the La Parisienne burger, a homage to French cuisine. In addition to the food found at its original Julia & Henry location, the new June Dadeland location expands its offerings with various options such as hot dogs, fried chicken, soft-serve ice cream, and boba tea. (June is located at 8975 SW 72nd Place. For more information, visit here.)

Moroccan Cuisine Takes Center Stage in Wynwood

Zuri, a modern Moroccan restaurant, recently opened in Wynwood, offering various dishes from the region. Diners at Zuri can enjoy Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine, including zaalouk (Moroccan eggplant salad), a variety of tagines, grilled branzino with red chermoula (a marinade or sauce), and desserts such as stuffed dates and chebakia (a sesame cookie). The restaurant’s beverage menu highlights Moroccan teas and unique cocktails, like the Pink Oasis, a unique take on traditional Moroccan Atay (mint tea), and the Kahua Martina, an espresso martini with a Moroccan twist. The 150-seat venue combines North African, Mediterranean, and Arabic design elements with a cozy bar, a semi-private dining room, and a garden oasis terrace. (Zuri is located at 73 NW 26th Street in Wynwood. For more information visit here.)

A Bowling and Bocce ‘Eatertainment’ Venue Debuts in Aventura

Pinstripes has debuted its first Florida location at Esplanade at Aventura, representing its 15th establishment nationwide. This unique destination merges Italian-American cuisine, inventive cocktails, and bowling and bocce. The Aventura location, spanning 30,000 square feet, features a ground-floor bistro with an extensive menu by chief culinary officer Cesar Gutierrez, offering everything from wood-fired pizzas and pasta to gluten-free and vegan options. The venue also boasts 12 bowling lanes, five bocce courts, a wine cellar, and versatile spaces for private events. (Pinstripes is located at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 3290 in Aventura. For more information visit here.)

Mexican Cuisine is the Star at This Wynwood Newcomer

Chef Omar Montero has unveiled Casa Ya’ax in Wynwood, a space meant to capture the essence of Mexico’s flavors and traditions. Alongside his established La Santa Taqueria, Casa Ya’ax’s menu features dishes like beef short ribs with demi-glace and three chilies, white corn and red quinoa with pork belly and rock shrimp, as well as an array of raw bar and grill selections including wagyu and USDA prime cuts. The drink menu offers creative cocktails such as the Sel Va Tik and the Espresso Oaxaca and an exclusive collection of agave spirits and Mexican wines not commonly found in Miami. The venue’s bohemian dining room boasts beachy, jungle-inspired decor featuring carved wood tables and rattan lampshades. Casa Ya’ax transforms into a lounge atmosphere with a live DJ as the evening unfolds. (Casa Ya’ax is located at 51 NE 24th Street, Suite 101 in Wynwood. For more information, visit here.)

11-Seat Omakase Experience From Opens in Little River

Alvaro Perez Miranda is expanding his culinary portfolio with the debut of Ogawa, an 11-seat Japanese omakase restaurant in Little River. Ogawa offers a kappo-style dining experience featuring seasonal ingredients, Ibaraki prefecture specialties, and seafood from Tokyo’s Toyosu market. Guests can dine on dishes like banded grouper, Japanese sandfish, sea scallop, and fatty bluefin tuna, complemented by champagnes, Rieslings, Burgundies, sake, and whiskey. Led by master sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu, the restaurant’s intimate setting is enhanced by wood and burgundy silk decor, gold leaf Nihonga art, and a tranquil private Japanese garden. Plus, Ogawa is the first restaurant in the U.S. associated with the Ibaraki prefecture. (Ogawa is located at 7223 NW 2nd Avenue. For more information, visit here.)