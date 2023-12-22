Share All sharing options for: Inside Major Food Group’s New Miami Restaurant in a Historic Chateau in Brickell

Major Food Group (MFG), known for its popular hot spots such as Carbone, ZZ’s, Sadelle’s, and Dirty French, expands its dominance of Miami’s culinary landscape with the debut of Chateau ZZ. This restaurant, MFG’s first-ever Mexican restaurant, is set in Miami’s only known chateau.

Located in the historic Petit Douy building in Brickell, a city landmark since 1983 designed by Martin L. Hampton, the newly restored structure now houses Chateau ZZ. Completed in 1931 and formerly the home of John and Sheelah Murrel, the building features unique architectural details such as octagonal towers, a parapet gable roof, and trefoil arch windows. The space designed by Ken Fulk and the MFG team features a ground-level restaurant — marking MFG’s first-ever Mexican restaurant — complete with indoor and outdoor dining, a solarium, bar, lounge, and gardens. The second level is exclusively for ZZ’s Club members, boasting a covered terrace and a lounge adorned with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

On the menu, diners can expect dishes like guacamole, a raw bar featuring Mexican-style seafood like Michelada oysters, coconut snapper ceviche, littleneck clam agua chile, and colossal stone crab claws. The starters include Caesar salad, corn elote, albondigas diavolo, garlic shrimp, and tostadas with various toppings. Larger dishes feature strip steak al pastor, whole branzino with red and green sauces, and steamed lobster with jalapeno butter, served with flour tortillas, salsas, sauces, and garnishes. Desserts include classics like coconut tres leches, mango cheesecake, and churros.

Chateau ZZ features a beverage program with over 1,000 tequilas and mezcals and a cocktail menu by the head of bars, Nathan McCarley-O’Neill, featuring margaritas, mezcal, and tequila-based drinks. The wine list offers selections that complement Mexican cuisine, focusing on Champagnes, sparkling wines, and whites from Italy, Loire Valley, Burgundy, and reds from Bordeaux and Burgundy.

Chateau ZZ is now open at 1500 Brickell Avenue. To make a reservation, visit here.