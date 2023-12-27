Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2023

As we put a cap on 2023, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2023. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.

Amber Love Bond (Eater Miami contributor): I’m super bummed All Day closed last month. I learned a lot about coffee there and it was such a great, unexpected spot in that area. They really gave it their all, and I’m sad to see them go!

Alona Martinez (Eater Miami Contributor): Osteria Morini - always reliable pastas in a relaxed, friendly space.

David Rosendorf (Food For Thought): It’s not even a closure, just a relocation, but personally I’m bummed that Botta Street Food is taking their talents to South Beach. The original spot just west of the 79th Street Causeway was super-convenient (for me anyway) for picking up a prosciutto or mortadella panini or one of their awesome breakfast sandwiches.

Giovanny Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV/Eater Miami photographer): All Day coffee shop that kept re-opening and closing after the pandemic. Sad to see it finally shut its doors. And Time Out Market, first of— A coffee shop, lunch, and all-day café that reopened in March 2022 after shuttering owing to the pandemic. And let’s pour one out for Time Out Market. To think it opened in 2019 with all-stars Giorgio Rapicavolli, Bachour, Michael Beltran, Van Aken, Jeremey Ford, etc… never recovered from the pandemic.

Falyn Freyman Wood (Time Out Miami editor): Time Out Market Miami - South Beach lost a real gem.

Jesse Scott (Eater Miami contributor): ALL DAY. Why. Why? WHY?! With one of the craziest espresso machine set-ups, an atmosphere as bright and friendly as its staff and, my goodness, a perfectly ripped shot of espresso every single time. Sigh. It was worth the oft sketchy wander between downtown and Wynwood every single time. Such a bummer, but I’m grateful for all the good memories and coffee concoctions through the years.

Stacy Moya (Eater Miami Contributor): While not so much a bummer but more of a shock, I was quite surprised to hear that iconic Scarpetta closed. I’m hoping Scott Conant opens something new in Miami. I was extremely happy to see Cindy Hudson’s Ortinique pop-up which made me miss that place all that much.

Lyssa Goldberg (Freelance food writer): So it’s not closed yet (thankfully), but I was super saddened to learn that the City of Coral Gables doesn’t want to renew Fritz & Franz’s lease this upcoming year. It’s such a unique spot and I think it’ll be a big loss for the community if it’s gone. I hope enough people speak up about it that Coral Gables will have to listen.

Sara Liss (Author of Miami Cooks): It was sad to see Time Out Market officially close in South Beach. I really felt for the vendors and chefs who put effort into that project. It has reopened under new management but it’s still struggling.

Matt Meltzer (Thrillist Miami): It wasn’t so much a closure, but Crust getting sold was a bummer. There was a magic Klime and Anita had, and much like that friend who swore they’d still be fun out after they got wifed up and moved to Weston, it’s just not the same.

Also, Wagons West closing should have triggered the immediate recall of every elected official in Pinecrest.

Ashley Brozic (Freelance food writer): I was really bummed when Lil Laos at the Citadel closed up shop. In fact, just the week prior I had written a newsletter about how this was my absolute favorite takeout spot in town. I could never get past the Laab, it was so good. Luckily they’ll be at eeeeetscon in February, so we haven’t heard the last of them yet!

Olee Fowler (Eater Miami): All Day closing was truly a bummer, what a loss for the Miami food and drink community. Also Wagons West closing, a place where I ate so many pancakes as a child, seemed almost surreal. It’s one of those spots you never imagine will close.