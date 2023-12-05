One of Taylor Swift’s Favorite Chefs Debuts a New Fort Lauderdale Restaurant

Anthony Vitolo, in partnership with hospitality pro Rob Crosoli, has debuted his latest restaurant, Vitolo, at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel. Vitolo, known for his role as executive chef and partner at Manhattan’s Emilio’s Ballato — a favorite of Lenny Kravitz, Rihanna, Barack Obama, and yes, Taylor Swift — brings his red-sauce style Italian cuisine to Broward County.

Old-school Italian influences define the menu at Vitolo, where Vitolo presents classic New York Italian dishes. The menu includes mozzarella en carrozza (breaded crispy mozzarella) with marinara sauce; linguine alla vongole (linguini with clams) featuring top neck clams with olive oil and garlic; vitello Antonio (breaded veal chop), a center cut veal chop for two, coated thinly with panko and served with vodka sauce, sweet peas, crispy prosciutto, and mozzarella. Additionally, the restaurant offers a variety of pizzas made with ingredients imported from Vitolo’s family farm in Sarno, Italy.

“Whether it’s recalling a guest’s preferred beverage preparation, remembering a birthday or an anniversary, or even noting specific table preferences…no detail is too insignificant. For our team, it’s about not only delivering exceptional cuisine but also adding those personal touches to ensure our guests feel right at home,” said Crosoli.

Vitolo’s restaurant boasts three distinct dining areas, each offering a unique experience. The first is Vitolo’s Cucina, where an open-kitchen design creates a chef’s table experience, inviting guests to watch their meals being prepared. Next, the Sala Arco, a supper club lounge, is where guests can enjoy cocktails by bartender Jarmel Doss, or opt for an a la carte meal. While the outdoor Terrazza area channels the charm of Italian trattorias.

Vitolo is located within Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach at ​551 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. The restaurant is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For reservations, visit OpenTable or call 954-414-5127​.