Miami Restaurants as Star Signs, the Definitive List

Many of us turn to the stars and our birth charts to understand why we’re feeling a certain way or to look forward to what’s to come, but much like the signs of the zodiac, restaurants also have traits that make up their personalities and how we view them. From introverted, quiet, cozy neighborhood spots to late-night party scenes where you can count on both a stellar meal and entertainment, restaurants in Miami span the entire astrological sphere.

If you’re all about checking out your daily horoscope (and there’s no shame in that game), why not let the signs of the zodiac decide your next Miami dinner destination?

As the first of the zodiac signs, Aries is often known as the beginning of something new, and Finka Table & Tap is just that, as it pioneered West Kendall’s restaurant scene when it opened in 2014. Known for being leaders who build up their community, this fiery sign’s traits can be seen throughout owner Eileen Andrade’s Cuban-Peruvian-Korean fusion menu, influenced by her travels and favorite flavors. A sign that’s reliable and values its close relationships, the regulars at Finka would agree this vibrant spot always makes sure they are well taken care of.

For a Taurus, it’s all about treating yourself to luxury and comfort, which couldn’t align more perfectly with the vibes at Brickell's ultra-sultry Dirty French Steakhouse. Step inside this dark restaurant to find several different rooms that feature a mix of elegant white linen tablecloths paired with velvety animal print armchairs that allow guests to really sink into the moment, tall cozy purple booths for maximum privacy, and a tufted fabric bar lined with chandeliers that offer optimal mood lighting. While the ambiance is all about luxury, the food is as comforting as it can get with classic steakhouse options that are straight to the point, from large format steaks to creamed spinach and a simple but solid martini menu.

Playful and curious, Geminis are known for being quick-witted and having more than one personality. Those who frequent Downtown’s Over Under know that this beloved drinking den can serve up several different experiences depending on the day of the week or time of the evening you decide to pop in. The first hint of this spot’s quirkiness can be seen on its Instagram page, where co-owner Brian Griffiths shares weekly specials and tidbits about the staff. Whether you find yourself solo at the bar enjoying a beer, downing tequila while scream-singing karaoke, or sipping a Florida-inspired frozen beverage and eating one of the best burgers in town, it’s always a good time here.

Typically found socializing in small groups or sticking close to family, Cancers are the most emotional and nostalgic sign of the zodiac. At Luca Osteria, chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s menu features many of the recipes he spent his childhood eating that he’s putting his own spin on in a restaurant named after his three-year-old son, Luca. Situated on the pedestrian-only Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables, this family-friendly restaurant is great for a relaxed and cozy meal under the street’s twinkling lights and the moon — which Cancers tend to find themselves drawn to.

This South Beach restaurant opened just months before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but like any Leo was filled with ambition, determination, and bravery, it persevered. Orilla Bar & Grill meets the fire sign’s energy with its inviting spirit by serving Argentine food made using a Josper oven and well-crafted cocktails — some even served tableside (making them the center of attention in true Leo fashion). Playful and always looking to be admired, you’ll find hearty dishes like bone-in rib-eye or squid ink rice with pork belly full of flavor and often large enough to share.

A perfectionist at heart, this earth sign is all about consistency and an artistic presentation, making Leku a perfect match as its entire menu is equal parts art and fine dining. This Basque-inspired restaurant is located within the Rubell Museum and features indoor and outdoor seating with a lush tropical patio. As the ruler of the digestive system, Virgos are hyper-aware of every aspect of a dish which is great since the food at Leku is plated with elegance and poise. From sharing experiences with wine pairings to the creamy cheesecake topped with edible flowers, every bite is a thing of beauty.

Often a bit of a flirt, Libras like to be sure they’ve got plenty of options making the Citadel a perfect place for them. A trendy food hall with several delicious vendors, there’s something for every palate and mood. Looking for a jolt of caffeine — there’s Vice City Bean; need a burger — visit USBS; if craving something saucy — there are options from Lil’ Laos to Yuzu to Manjay. Plus, the space holds three different places to grab a drink and meet new people, which is totally part of Libra’s extroverted and friendly agenda.

Dark and sexy, the Scorpio aura is felt instantly upon entering Cote in the Miami Design District. This ideal date-night spot is romantic and enticing — channeling Scorpio’s desire for deep, soulful connections with friends and lovers — with a bit of danger baked into each table, which is equipped with its own grill for cooking various cuts of meat (matching the assertive characteristics of this strong sign). Scorpios are strategic planners, similar to the style of service found at Cote, where they are on the alert to make sure every bite makes its way to your plate at precisely the moment it reaches peak temperature in flawlessly cut bite-sized pieces. With glasses of wine served out of custom-made magnum bottles, this beverage program matches the bold attitude of this water sign.

The most FOMO-filled life of the party sign in the zodiac is no doubt a Sagittarius. Always down for a great time in a go-big-or-go-home kind of way, Sweet Liberty fits the bill for this fire sign. Open daily until 5 a.m. with a full kitchen serving Michelle Bernstein’s famous fried chicken, massive cauliflower nachos, and more until 4 a.m., this Miami Beach hotspot knows how to party Sagittarius-style. With its neon “Pursue Happiness” welcome, perfectly dimmed lighting, and always bumping music, this award-winning bar has no shortage of fun. The cocktails menu ranges from fun and fruity to stirred and boozy and everything in between, meaning there’s something delicious for everyone.

Classic and reliable, just like a Capricorn, Joe’s Stone Crab never goes out of style. In fact, the overachiever of the zodiac matches Joe’s Stone Crab’s oldest-restaurant-in-Miami title. Straight to the point, you always know what you’ll get when visiting this iconic establishment. A little bit of business, but always an enjoyable experience, this South Beach spot offers up fresh stone crabs, legendary fried chicken, and all the best sides, served by incredibly professional career waiters offering high-end table service or via Joe’s Takeaway with the option to hang out at its come-as-you-are next-door bar.

A little bit introverted but often considered forward-thinkers with out-of-the-box ideas, Aquarius are full of both intelligence and intuition, giving off the same feelings you’ll get from a visit to Downtown’s Niu Wine. This cozy shop is where natural wine connoisseur Karina Iglesias and her passionate team can tell you everything about each bottle — we’re talking grapes, soil, and impressive facts about the producers. Paired with small snacks, this spot is ideal for grabbing a solo glass of wine or having a chill hang with a few close friends.

Welp, this one should be pretty obvious. Nothing says Pisces like Brickell’s under-the-sea-themed Sexy Fish. Creative and passionate, this sign has the biggest imagination of the zodiac, just like Sexy Fish’s $20 million dollars worth of over-the-top decor. After 10 p.m., Sexy Fish transforms into more than a restaurant as guests are presented with full entertainment and a show that meshes well with Pisces’ desire to escape reality often. From the massive sculptures to the most photographed bathroom on the ‘gram, Sexy Fish embodies this water sign and all of its big dreams. Plus, the delicious menu filled with a plethora of sushi options feels right for the fish of the zodiac.