5 Exciting South Beach Food & Wine Events You Can Still Buy Tickets To

We're just a few days away until chefs invade our sandy beaches for a weekend filled with plenty of booze, food, and fun in the sun for the 22nd edition of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
While many of the marquee events, like Best of the Best sold out ages ago, there are still a few good events with tickets left up for grabs. We have rounded up the five best 2023 SOBEWFF events with tickets available. Get 'em while they're hot because we're sure they'll join the sold-out ranks soon enough.
- Burger Bash — One of the festival’s marquee events (surprisingly) still has tickets available. Burger Bash, the evening dedicated to all things burgers, kicks off the festival on Thursday this year — a change from its typical Friday night timeslot. Hosted by Emeril Lagasse with a special performance by country group Midland, guests can expect dozens of burger options from Miami favorites like Caja Caliente, Motek, and Ted’s Burgers, alongside creations by other acclaimed chefs and restaurants from around the country. (Thursday, February 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the North Venue Beachside at Delano. Purchase tickets here.)
- Chicken Coupe — Fried chicken and champagne are a match made of heaven, and the annual Chicken Coupe event hosted by Michelle Bernstein is a celebration of that classic pairing. Dine on the classic dish of fried chicken prepared by more than a dozen chefs from spots like Yardbird and Kush, with unlimited bubbles by six high-end champagne houses. (Saturday, February 25 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Miami Design District - Jungle Plaza. Purchase tickets here.)
- Daiquiri-Making Master Class — Part of the Eater Event series, join Cafe La Trova’s award-winning bartender Julio Cabrera and local bartender and Eater Miami contributor Gio Gutierrez for a hands-on cocktail class filled with a lifetime of tips and tricks for whipping up one of Cuba’s sweetest gifts: the daiquiri. (Sunday, February 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SGWS Wynwood. Purchase tickets here.)
- Smorgasburg After Dark — This new event, hosted at the ultra-buzzy weekend food hall Smorgaburg Miami, will have over 60 unique food vendors from South Florida and across the country serving up their signature dishes at this late-night party in Wynwood. Plus, Grammy winner and 90s icon Rev Run serves as host and plans to perform a “ high-energy set” for the crowd. (Saturday, February 25, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Smorgasburg Miami. Purchase tickets here.)
- Grand Tasting Village — Yes, tickets to the event that started the festival two decades ago are still on sale — for the Sunday portion, at least. Demos by food personalities like Andrew Zimmern and Duff Goldman will occur while you sip and eat through the tents. Plus, local hospitality guru David Grutman takes over from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the Dave Grutman Experience featuring DJ Khaled and Cedric Gervais performances. (Sunday, February 26, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Grand Tasting Village. Purchase tickets here.)