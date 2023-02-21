5 Exciting South Beach Food & Wine Events You Can Still Buy Tickets To

We're just a few days away until chefs invade our sandy beaches for a weekend filled with plenty of booze, food, and fun in the sun for the 22nd edition of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

While many of the marquee events, like Best of the Best sold out ages ago, there are still a few good events with tickets left up for grabs. We have rounded up the five best 2023 SOBEWFF events with tickets available. Get 'em while they're hot because we're sure they'll join the sold-out ranks soon enough.