Did You Miss These Five Recent Miami Restaurant Openings?

The team behind longstanding Brickell pizzeria Stanzione 87 and its sister outpost inside the Citadel food hall, Ash! Pizza, has debuted its latest pizza concept: ThoroughBread Pizza. Located across the street from the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami, it offers pizzas for those on the go in a counter-service environment. The restaurant features an assembly line set up, where guests walk down the counter as their 11-inch pizzas are created in real-time and topped with over 25 local ingredient options. The best part? Pies start at just $9 a pop. (ThoroughBread Pizza is located at 236 NE 4th Street in Downtown Miami.)

An Underwater-Themed Pop-Up Returns to Miami

After a very short stint in Miami last summer, the immersive, underwater-themed Hidden Worlds pop-up dinner returns to South Florida for a three-week run. Offering two dinner seatings every Wednesday to Saturday now through March 4, guests are surrounded by a 360-degree photographic experience showcasing different ocean life from around the world while dining on a 10-course, seafood-focused menu by Scott Linquist (co-founder of COYO Taco and Serena Rooftop) and executive chef Kevyn Pratt (previously of Baha Mar). Guests can sip on marine-themed cocktails by Bahamian bartender Marv “Mr. Mix Cunningham” and Unfiltered Hospitality while projections are synced together for a coordinated experience. (Hidden Worlds is located at 31 NE 17th Street in Downtown Miami. Purchase tickets here.)

An Italian Favorite Heads to Miami Beach

The group behind one of Miami’s first and oldest Neapolitan pizzerias, Fratelli La Bufala, have officially opened their newest restaurant, Casa Bufala, an Italian trattoria and pizzeria complete with a cocktail bar in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant transports guests to Italy with dishes like gnocchi all’aragosta and branzino sotto sale, while the space itself is anchored by a 14-seat cocktail bar and a large open pizza kitchen with a mosaic-tiled oven where guests can watch their wood-fired pizzas being prepared. (Casa Bufala is located at 1874 Bay Road in Miami Beach)

Wynwood Gets (Another) Rooftop Restaurant

Rooftop dining is as popular as ever here in Miami. The latest entry is Fabel Miami, a new Medittereanean-themed, 254-seat venue set across 10,000 square feet of open-air, covered rooftop. The menu by chef Ian Fleischmann features dishes such as hummus, labneh, roasted chicken, dry-aged porterhouse, and salt-crusted dorade, while the space seems to feature custom-made everything from handmade furniture, lighting, and plate ware, to a custom fragrance that pumps into the space that is made to remind diners of their childhood. (Fabel is located on the second floor of Wynwood Jungle at 50 NW 24 Street in Wynwood)

Enjoy Nostalgic Martinis at This New Hotel Bar

The National Hotel Miami Beach, built in 1939, has recently revamped the entire property, including a revamp of all of its food and beverage offerings. The latest addition to the lineup is the Martini Bar, which boasts big booths and low lighting tucked away from the hotel lobby. On the menu, guests can sip on cocktails like the Pear With Me (Pear vodka, amaretto, lemon, pear syrup, foam bitters) or Hibiscus Beauty (Hibiscus infused vodka, St Germain, lemon, ginger syrup, sage) while being surrounded by a collection of art including brightly painted portraits and photographs of celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie, Keanu Reeves and more. (The National Hotel is located at 1677 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach)