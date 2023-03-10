Zeru Miami Brings Basque Country Flavors to Brickell

Zeru Miami, a renowned restaurant focusing on Basque cuisine from Mexico City, opened its first location in the United States in Brickell. This marks the third location overall for the popular restaurant.

The menu at Zeru, which translates to “heaven” in Basque, draws inspiration from the cuisine of San Sebastian, a coastal city in the Basque country. The restaurant’s specialties include roasted seasonal whole fish options and Socarrat dishes that feature slightly caramelized rice from the bottom of the paella pan and mixed with items like king crab and Japanese Kobe striploin. Other highlights include mussel croquetas, Andalusian gazpacho, Bluefin tuna tartare, and sauteed scallops.

Zeru Miami occupies over 5,400 square feet on the ground floor of the AKA Hotel in the heart of Brickell, featuring a contemporary dining room with earthy materials and a white and blue palette. The indoor/outdoor space is anchored by a chic bar and leads to an outdoor terrace framed by plenty of vegetation.

Founded in Mexico in 2009, the Zeru Group gained much acclaim for its food offerings and customer service. This year, Zeru was recognized as the sixth-best restaurant in Mexico City by MB by Marco Beteta, one of the best-known lifestyle publications in Mexico.

Zeru Miami is located at 1395 Brickell Avenue and is open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information call 786-809-1786.